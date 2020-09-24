Borno launches free maternal care services worth N80m

The Borno State government yesterday said it has launched free maternal health services for pregnant women and nursing mothers across the state to reduce maternal mortality in the state and improve healthcare delivery. Governor Babagana Zulum while launching the free maternal scheme and the presentation of free drugs to general hospitals and health facilities in the state said: “This administration is today launching a free antenatal and maternal drugs and services in order to reduce maternal mortality in the state and also to enhance healthcare delivery in line with our 10 Points Agenda.

“If you go to our hospitals across the state, you will see women in their numbers attending antenatal and most of them do not have money to buy drugs. As from today, women across the 71 health facilities in the state should receive free health services drugs and delivery kits,” the governor added. Governor Zulum said: “I direct all the managing directors, hospital management board and the ministry to ensure that pregnant women across the state get free delivery kits, drugs and services. I also call in the PMOs to furnish my office with the analysis of the scheme for one month, to enable us plan and ensure sustainability of the scheme.”

He said: “To ensure the sustainability of the scheme, the state government will therefore set aside N1 billion in the 2021 budget and subsequent budgets, I therefore directed the ministry and the hospital management board to ensure that the ambulances are maintained regularly,” the PMIs should ensure funds are made available to maintained these ambulances.” Earlier, Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura said: “According to the data from the 2018 National Demographic Health survey (NDHS), 51 per cent of all pregnant women in Borno State received quality antenatal care, however only 26 per cent delivered in the hospital under skilled attendance.”

Kwayabura represented by the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Buba Mshelua said: “Furthermore, transportation to the health facility was recognised as a major challenge. The government of Borno State, especially, this administration, was ever committed to reversing this ugly trend and improving the health of the people generally. It is in recognition of this that a lot of investment has gone into infrastructure, human resources, equipment and technology and referral systems.

