Borno lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Gov Zulum, refute impeachment rumour

The Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) on Friday refuted the rumour going round on social media that 33 members of the Assembly have concluded arrangement to impeach the Governor Babsgana Zulum. The House at an Emergency Plenary on Friday passed a vote of confidence in Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and strongly denied speculations in some social media platforms which went viral that the Assembly is planning to impeach the Governor. While Speaking, the Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan said that “although, parliamentary workers were on strike nationwide demanding total compliance with Financial Autonomy, the lawmakers had to convene at the Assembly complex for Emergency Meeting in view of its public importance to clear some rumours of impeachment against Governor Babagana Umara Zulum being peddled in some Social Media platforms.

“The House passed Vote of Confidence in the Governor at the floor of the House through an ‘Emergency and Matters of Public Importance’ moved by the House leader, Hon. Dige Mohammed, member representing Kala Balge State Constituen-cy was seconded by member representing Abadam Constituency, Hon. Jamuna Bang.

“After deliberating, all the members unanimously dissociated themselves from the purported move of impeachment rumours.” The lawmakers also denied reports in some online platforms linking them with “baseless and unfounded allegations,” insisting that they are strongly behind Governor Zulum to ensure that peace returned to the state. “We firmly believe in the leadership style and capabilities of Governor Zulum’s all inclusive governance, who is passionate about the plights of every Borno citizens irrespective of political, ethnic or religious inclinations,” the lawmakers added. The House unanimously called on those “perpetrating such baseless allegations using social media,” which they said are the platforms for ‘gratification of fake news’ to desist, saying that it was ready to partner with security agencies to arrest and punish anybody.

