Borno massacre – Ekhomu calls for hiring of 10,000 vigilantes

Security expert, Dr Ona Ekhomu, has advised the Borno State government to immediately hire 10,000 Borno youths into a robust vigilance force to defend the state alongside the military, the police, the paramilitary and the civilian JTF.

He said the absence of a capable guardian has facilitated the Borno massacre that occurred last Saturday, which claimed over 70 lives he added.

Dr. Ekhomu, who is the President of the Association Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, (AISSON), said that hiring the 10,000-man youth vigilance force will provide protection of the rural populations against incessant terror attacks.

The vigilance initiative will also help Governor Babagana Zulum to fulfill his campaign promise to hire Borno youths to secure the state.

The Borno Vigilance Force which should employ able-bodied youths who must receive musketry, martial arts and security tactics training will be willing to take the fight to the terrorists to defend their home state against the implacable jihadists. Said he: “what the vigilance group lacks is superior fire power, it will make up for in manpower’’.

Reacting to the slaughter of almost 70 rice farmers by Boko Haram fighters in Zabamari last Saturday, Ekhomu said that rural dwellers were targeted because they were “soft targets” and are considered legitimate targets.

He said that the absence of a capable guardian in the Borno countryside was a huge vulnerability that the terrorists were exploiting, adding that the goal of Boko Haram is to get citizens to lose faith in the government and that the constant slaughter of rural dwellers which is causing so much pain and grief is likely to achieve that goal.

Ekhomu, who is West Africa’s first chartered security expert said that the Borno Vigilance Force will act as force multipliers for the military and ensure greater security. He said that the killing of the rice farmers just 20 kilometres from Maiduguri showed that the entire state was unsafe.

He said that Borno State government should take a more active role in the defense of the state, adding that the constitutional warrant that the security and welfare of the citizens is the purpose of government did not refer only to the Federal Government as often misconstrued. “Under current statutes, the state government can license shotguns for use by vigilantes as a minimum.

We know that Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) produces shotgun shells. So, the gun producers in Nnewi, Anambra State can produce shotguns which can be used by the Borno and other vigilance outfits. It is a fallacy to think that every combatant must carry an AK-47 rifle,” he said.

Ekhomu said that the days of benign jihad policy of Abu Musab Al-Barnawi were over, adding : “With the hardliners firmly in control, the conflict is bound to get bloodier, even as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the executed rice farmers .” He said major lessons should be learned from this incident to safeguard the lives of Borno residents.

