Borno massacre: ‘One killing, too many’

Once again, the nation is united in grief as we mourn the macabre murder of many innocent Nigerians, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Though the victims lived in Zabarmari town, the attack, no doubt the most horrendous in recent times, was said to have taken place at Koshebe village of Mafa Local Government Area, about twenty-five minutes’ drive from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

More than ever before, the world is aghast at the sheer bestiality visited on these hapless citizens and the psyche of Nigerians; prompting the United Nations to issue a very emotional riposte, to the incident.

The government and people of Bauchi State deprecate, in the strongest terms, this blood-chilling barbarity, an affront to the government and people of Nigeria and a challenge to our national resolve and capacity, to guarantee the safety of lives and property, of both Nigerian citizens and residents.

“We feel the pains of the inhabitants of this breadbasket that has been turned into a killing field. It is indeed a painful irony, that the farmers were slaughtered while engaging in the legitimate effort, not only to feed their families, but to contribute to national development. This indeed is one massacre too many”.

The spectacle of Governor Babagana Zulum at the funeral of the 43 recovered victims, as the awestricken people watched in anguish, is a constant reminder that eternal vigilance is the price we have to pay for our freedom.

“Our hearts go out to the traumatised families of the victims and the government and good people of Borno State. We also commiserate with the President and Commander- in-Chief who, despite all efforts so far, has had to carry the brunt of this senseless insurgency that has dislocated life in the North-East of Nigeria with a Domino-like effect on the entire country.”

