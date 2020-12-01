News

Borno massacre: ‘One killing, too many’

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauc hi Comment(0)

Once again, the nation is united in grief as we mourn the macabre murder of many innocent Nigerians, by Boko Haram insurgents.

 

Though the victims lived in Zabarmari town, the attack, no doubt the most horrendous in recent times, was said to have taken place at Koshebe village of Mafa Local Government Area, about twenty-five minutes’ drive from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

 

More than ever before, the world is aghast at the sheer bestiality visited on these hapless citizens and the psyche of Nigerians; prompting the United Nations to issue a very emotional riposte, to the incident.

 

The government and people of Bauchi State deprecate, in the strongest terms, this blood-chilling barbarity, an affront to the government and people of Nigeria and a challenge to our national resolve and capacity, to guarantee the safety of lives and property, of both Nigerian citizens and residents.

 

“We feel the pains of the inhabitants of this breadbasket that has been turned into a killing field. It is indeed a painful irony, that the farmers were slaughtered while engaging in the legitimate effort, not only to feed their families, but to contribute to national development. This indeed is one massacre too many”.

 

The spectacle of Governor Babagana Zulum at the funeral of the 43 recovered victims, as the awestricken people watched in anguish, is a constant reminder that eternal vigilance is the price we have to pay for our freedom.

 

“Our hearts go out to the traumatised families of the victims and the government and good people of Borno State. We also commiserate with the President and Commander- in-Chief who, despite all efforts so far, has had to carry the brunt of this senseless insurgency that has dislocated life in the North-East of Nigeria with a Domino-like effect on the entire country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘Embracing technology, only way Nigerian students can be globally relevant’

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

Participants at the Total School Support and Exhibition Technology (TOSSEtech) have said that embracing technology in the education sector especially post COVID-19 is the only way Nigeria students can be relevant globally.   The webinar conference tagged: ‘Edtech Dialogue/ Exhibition’ was organised by Edumark Consult, which started two years ago with participants cut across the […]
News

The Lockdown has begun! BBNAIJA season 5 premieres with a bang Meet the 20 Housemates in the BBNaija Lockdown House  

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The much awaited fifth season of BBNaija themed ‘The Lockdown Edition’ officially kicked off on Sunday the 19th of July, and it was everything we expected and more! Returning host Ebuka got the show rolling by taking viewers on a tour of the house before introducing the 20 housemates who will be vying for the […]
News

Meridian Park Estates’ Paradise Court re-imagining Lagos City through evolving Lekki skylines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lagos’s rapid demographic expansion will increasingly occur in an urban setting. The scale of the population growth and existing infrastructure will necessitate the development of novel metropolitan settlements across the state. In that regard, Lagos has the thrilling opportunity to fundamentally rethink the modern city and how the built and natural environments can co-exist. “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: