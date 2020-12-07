Borno massacre: Why Buhari must sack service chiefs, by lawyers

Lawyers renew call for security architecture’s rejigging

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly rejig the security architecture of the nation to curb ongoing genocide in Bornu State where about 43 rice farmers were wiped off by the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents. To the lawyers, with the killing of the rice farmers and the attendant consequences on security in the country, it is needless to retain service chiefs in office

Some senior lawyers have again expressed deep concerns over the rising waive of insecurity across the country and the penultimate killings of rice farmers in Bornu State by the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents with a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rejig the nation’s security architecture.

They said something urgent must be done to halt the worsening insecurity as it was already affecting the nation’s socioeconomic and political developments negatively. The lawyers spoke on the heels of the recent killing of more than 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, a riceproducing community located in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The rice farmers were beheaded by armed men suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group while working on their farm. According to Hamidu Bala, a member of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Borno State government, the attack was in retaliation to the arrest of a member of the terrorist group by the farmers.

Bala said: “A group of farmers were able to disarm a lone Boko Haram member, who they handed over to local security operatives. That action was what may have prompted reprisal from the insurgents.

“Saturday was election-day and many of the security operatives working around the rice farms were around the polling areas and no one was expected to be in the field harvesting rice.

“According to one of the farmers who miraculously escaped being slaughtered, the insurgents arrested them and took them to a house at the outskirts of Garin- Kwashebe.

“After some hours, the insurgents began to pick them out one by one, with the pretext to interrogate if they had a hand in the arrest of their colleague. “Unknown to them, each person that was taken out of the house was summarily slaughtered like an animal. It took some time before some of them managed to sense that their colleagues were being killed.

“Over 60 farmers were taken into the said house, but we are yet to account for the rest of them. We don’t know what happened to them; we don’t know if they have changed the location because we could only recover 43 corpses, while the remaining ones are yet to be accounted for.”

Narrating how his colleagues were attacked, a farmer who narrowly escaped being killed by the insurgents, Usman Ismail said the assailants surrounded them as they were working on their farms in Garin-Kwashebe village. He said: “Some of them walked up to us and asked that we follow them to a far end of the rice field.

We were scared because we knew they were Boko Haram who usually come to harass us for money and food. But, as we got to the edge of the field, we spotted one man at a distance slitting the throat of someone.

We panicked and began to run. I was lucky to escape but others could not.” Addressing the community after the burial of the farmers in Zabarmari, Governor Babagana Zulum, lamented the sad incident, saying it was one attack too many. “We are here to sympathise with the people of Zabarmari over this sad occurrence.

It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands. Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions. “On one hand; they stay at home, they may be killed by hunger and starvation and on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents.

This is very sad. “We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of more of our youth in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers. We need many boots to protect farmlands and our youths understand the terrain.

We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency,” Zulum said.

NASS’ position

Sequel to the brutal killing of more than 40 farmers in Borno State by the insurgents, the Senate had asked President Buhari to relieve the service chiefs of their positions.

The request was one of the many resolutions that the lawmakers adopted in their deliberations Tuesday last week over growing insecurity across the country. This is the third time within a year that the Red Chambers will be demanding the removal of service chiefs by the president.

The Senators had on 29th January, 2020 took the whole day to deliberate on a motion on national security challenges and the need to restructure the nation’s security architecture. Similar deliberations were also held on 21th July, 2020.

The latest demand for the service chiefs’ removal was sparked by a debate which was led by Senator Kasim Shettima who presented a motion on the killing of rice farmers in Borno State.

The senator expressed his displeasure over the inability of the military and other security agencies to defeat the insurgents who have continued to terrorise people in the northern part of the country.

He said: “The primary objective of government is the protection of its citizens. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the primary obligation of government.”

In his contribution, Senator Ali Ndume, noted with dismay that army personnel at the war front were still sharing weapons among themselves. He further noted that if the Nigerian government is serious about ending insecurity, it will end in six months.

The lawmaker while asking the service chiefs to “get out” if they have no solution to the question of insecurity, urged the Federal Government to partner with foreign bodies to help tackle the menace.

He also sought adequate compensation for families of victims of insurgency. In his own contribution, Senator Babba Kaita, asked that a thorough enquiry should be launched into how the funds allocated to the military is being spent. Senator Adamu Aliero faulted President Buhari’s action in sending a delegation to Borno over the killing of the rice farmers, saying the president ought to be there in person.

He also berated the service chiefs for their ‘poor performance’, saying they have ‘outlived their usefulness’. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele was not happy that Senate resolutions concerning issues of insecurity have not be acted upon by the president.

He said: “The only new thing we are saying here is that more people have been killed in a very gruesome manner. I will urge us to stand on existing resolutions. “It is time for Buhari to let the service chiefs go.

They have done their best but they need to go. If he cannot remove them, he should constitute an advisory committee and put them there.

They will still be advising him. If he won’t let them go, we call on them, in the overriding public interest, to resign.”

After their deliberations, the lawmakers urged President Buhari to promptly restructure and remodel the country’s security architecture. They also asked him to provide enough state-of-the-art weapons and equipment to effectively combat the insurgents.

The lawmakers also asked President Buhari to immediately launch a probe into widespread allegations and leakages within the security structure and put a mechanism in place to foster transparency and ensure all resources deployed for security are well deployed.

On their part, lawmakers at the Green Chambers have equally asked President Buhari to come and address them on the state of insecurity in the country.

They came to the conclusion after a prolonged debate on a motion moved by Hon. Satomi Ahmed on behalf of 10 other Borno State lawmakers at the House of Representatives over the killing of over 43 rice farmers in the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

Aside demanding for Buhari’s appearance, the lawmakers also want him to declare a state of emergency on security matters.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have in the meantime been speaking on the growing spate of insecurity and its attendant consequence on the nation’s socio-economic and political development. The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend questioned the rationale behind the continued stay in office of security chiefs despite the deteriorating level of insecurity in the country.

They asked the president to heed the mounting call for the sack of service chiefs to halt further drifting in the country’s socioeconomic and political development. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, asked the president to relieve the service chiefs of their appointment and bring new hands on board.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, the state of insecurity in this country as at today is a source of concern for everyone and something urgent has to be done. “What I can’t understand is why we believe that the present service chiefs are the only people who can do the work.

So far, I don’t think they have done anything for which they can be praised. “My suggestion is that we must first of all change the command. All of the service chiefs must go. I agree with the National Assembly that they must go. I think we need to try another set of people as service chiefs.

“Even if a very good player is not performing on the football pitch, he or she will be shown the way out.

The whole thing is worrisome. It is now very difficult for people to travel out to Abuja for fear of being kidnapped. People are not happy with the situation and it has to change immediately”.

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, said the growing insecurity has undoubtedly affected the nation’s socio-economic and political development negatively.

He said: “Every Nigerians and non-Nigerians resident in Nigeria, knows what the growing insecurity portends for the nation’s socio-economic and political development. May be perhaps, only the government and its operators do not know or appreciate it; or perhaps, may be they know it, but pretend, like the proverbial ostrich, not to know.

But, we all know that the blind sees it. The deaf hears it. The dumb speaks it. The numb feels it. The news media, both orthodox and social, scream it on rooftops. “Insecurity knows no ethnicity, religion, language, status, education or gender.

It is worse today under the present crop of service chiefs than it ever was in Nigeria.

The service chiefs have become so clueless and so compassless that no one needs a Nostradamus to know that things can only be worse under them, having obviously exhausted all security education, information, strategy and tactics they ever learnt.

“What I do not understand however, and which I want you journalists, the fourth estate of the realm, to help me ask President Muhammadu Buhari is this; what is so special and sacrosanct about these non-performing security chiefs that they must be kept in office at all costs, many years after the constitutional and statutory expiration of their tenure by effluxion on time? It beats my imagination and challenges my intellect. So, I do not know.

Or, do you? Can anyone kindly oblige me an answer please. I beg Nigerians”. Speaking in the same vein, another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu, want the president to act promptly on Senate’s demand. “The Senate only issued an advisory or passed a resolution to that effect.

It’s not binding or enforceable. However, the President should pay heed to this, the same advisory having been issued by both houses of the national assembly as representatives of the people.

“Perhaps as president, he has information not generally available to the general public. He should share such with the leadership of the national assembly under secrecy. My opinion is that the president should have sacked them since and should do so now that the national assembly has spoken with one voice”.

To Mr. Hakeem Afolabi (SAN), the president needs to yield to the Senate’s demand because sovereignty belongs to the people who are represented by the National Assembly. He said: “The call has become over re-emphasized. Nigerian people have resolved long time ago that the service chiefs have over stayed their welcome.

“The stand of the president (if in truth he has any on the continued stay in office of the service chiefs) as echoed by spokesman of the presidency is a clear demonstration of insensitivity of the president to the yearnings of Nigerians.

“Sovereignty belongs to the people who are represented by the National Assembly. The president must respect the sensibilities of Nigerians by complying with the demands of the people by asking the service chiefs to go. After all, the president himself said their best was not good enough.

“One begin to wonder if the president is actually in charge, because in the face of colossal failures being recorded by the armed forces, the little best he can do for Nigerians at this point in time is to sack the service chiefs. The National Assembly is totally in order.”

Dr. Fassy Yusuf also expressed deep concern at the worsening insecurity saying there can be no development in the economic or political life of any nation in a state of anomie. He added that the rising wave of insecurity portends failure on the part of Buhari’s administration.

“The insecurity in the country is an embarrassment to all, especially to President Buhari and his party. Never before have we witnessed this type of rudderlessness. “It is melancholic that President Muhammad Buhari as the Commander in- Chief has refused to act decisively despite being aware of the state of insecurity in the country. He refused, neglected and failed to listen to voices of reason.

“The essence of democracy is for our leaders to be guided by the voice of the people, after all, voce populi, vox Dei- the voice of the people is the voice of God. No economy, nay nation thrives in a state of anomie. We need investments (local and foreign) to cater for our needs, but these have been a mirage because of insecurity.

“Nobody is indispensable, but our president is making us to believe that our service chiefs are indispensable. What a calamity. The nation is bleeding. The president should act now and save us from further debilitating effects of insecurity.

“Without security, no human activity can be successfully transacted. It is understandable therefore, that protest is rising over the spate of insecurity in the country especially in the North. Security is one of the three cardinal programmes of this administration and any unsatisfactory performance in this area is catastrophic.

It portends failure on the part of the administration. “The whole security architecture should be rejigged. All the service chiefs should be retired and fresh hands should be appointed with performance charter signed by them.

Interagency cooperation should be encouraged and the military, the police, and other security agencies should work as a team and operate strategically. It is disgraceful that banditry and insurgence are overwhelming our security apparatus. It is time to change the tide”, he said.

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, said the security chiefs should be changed immediately if the president meant well for the nation. He said: “To say the fact, the persistent refusal of the president to change or sack the service chiefs is a pointer to the fact that the government is not serious with its pretentious resolve to fight insecurity in the country.

This is so because the service chiefs seem to have run out of functional ideas to tackle the problem of insecurity in the country. “For crying out loud, how can any serious government hold on to these personnel without evaluating their performance with regards to the fight against insurgency? Every time what we hear is either high number of civilians or soldiers who had been killed but there are less casualties on the part of terrorists.

“As a result of this, the president’s failure to sack them portends danger for the nation’s fight against insurgency. This is because apart from the mantra that they have been technically defeated, there is no substantial achievement in this regard against the terrorists. “As it is, the best way is for the president to change them immediately without much ado.

There is need to eject new bloods in the system so that the whole security apparatus can be overhauled completely because I don’t think that the strategies being used have not been surmounted or rendered ineffective by theterroristswhoappeartobemoreadvanced thanoursecurityoutfitsputtogether. Thepresident shouldheedthecall of reasons andchange themprontointheinterestof nationalsecurity and overall interest of the citizens”.

To Mr. Wale Ogunade, the rising insecurity has robbed the nation of social, economic and political growth. “Any country that is not secured cannot thrive socially, economically and politically.

To that extent, it is in government’s interest to ensure that the country is totally secured. At this juncture, I want to join the growing clamour for the removal of service chiefs.

They have outlived their usefulness and they have no fresh ideas. The security architecture of the nation should be rejigged immediately and fresh hands brought on board to tackle the menace”, he said.

The Coordinator, Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos subregion, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, said the insecurity being witnessed in nearly every community in Nigeria has become an existential threat and is taking its toll all aspect of the nation’s life.

He said: “Security wise, Nigeria is the most insecure country in West Africa. From three flanks, there is a siege against the Nigerian state – Boko Haram in the North-East, Bandits in parts of North-West and Herdsmen across the entire landscape.

In all these, there is state complicity because of the pacifist approach the government has adopted so far in addressing it, especially as concerns herdsmen violence. “The insecurity being witnessed in nearly every community in Nigeria has become an existential threat.

This dreadful sense of threat has become an eerie reality because of the over-centralisation of Nigeria’s security architecture. The only way to effectively control crime in Nigeria is to create efficient and effective security system through national security reform or restructuring that reflects the need for operational command authority to be domiciled within the states.

“To save the country from inevitable collapse, we call on President Muhamadu Buhari, to immediately open a national dialogue in sincere attempt to decouple the rusting hinges that have held down the country in a purposeless existence. Its foundation must be reformed.

It is only a deliberate, sincere and inclusive national dialogue that will generate the vital force to restructure the country’s flabby foundation as well as its security system for effective protection of lives and property.”

Like this: Like Loading...