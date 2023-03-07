Borno PDP to challenge presidential poll results in court

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s Borno State governorship poll Mohammed Jajari has said the party may challenge the results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in court. Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri yesterday, Jahari accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of robbing them of victory. Recall that the APC won the presidential election as well as all three senatorial and nine of the 10 House of Representatives seats in the state. He said: “We have been robbed, we will challenge the results in court. The elections were marred with a lot of irregularities comprising inflated votes, change of result sheets and the failure to use BVAS machines.”

