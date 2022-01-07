Borno PDP to faction leader: Let’s work together

The Borno State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Zannah Gaddama, has called on the former Chairman of the party in the state, Usman Mahdi Baderi, to join hands with him to move the party forward. Gaddama while reacting to a statement issued by Baderi yesterday through the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Amos Adziba, said: “It is an in-house affair; so, it is a ‘no victor and no vanquish’ situation. The said Baderi has gone to a lower court and now to an upper court, and all his complain/ claims were thrown out, he should please come and join the moving train.” Gaddama then extended a hand of friendship to Baderi and all aggrieved members of the party, calling on all to join hands and work with him for the collective interest of the PDP, even as the chairman said a high-powered reconciliatory committee have been constituted to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general election.
Related Articles
Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue
At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued. Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria’s beach clean-up initiative gets governance board
The multi-city beach clean-up exercise initiated by the Chief Executive Officer at Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman, has announced seasoned environmentalists as its governing board members. Themulti-citybeachcleanup project will kick off at AlphaBeachinLagosonMarch 27. It will bring together environmental groups, corporationsandvolunteerstha twill rid the Alpha Beach end of Ibeju-Lekkicoastlineof trash, making it clean and safe. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How HighKey Coin reached unmatched success in such a short span of time
All it took for social media and press management agency, HighKey to grow their BitClout coins’ value to over $15,000 per coin was a consistent investment. HighKey also hit over a $1M market cap on BitClout in one month. Top-level HighKey executives Jordan, Luke, and Jackson Lintz, are understandably thrilled, but it’s nothing they say […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)