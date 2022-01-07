Borno PDP to faction leader: Let’s work together

The Borno State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Zannah Gaddama, has called on the former Chairman of the party in the state, Usman Mahdi Baderi, to join hands with him to move the party forward. Gaddama while reacting to a statement issued by Baderi yesterday through the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Amos Adziba, said: “It is an in-house affair; so, it is a ‘no victor and no vanquish’ situation. The said Baderi has gone to a lower court and now to an upper court, and all his complain/ claims were thrown out, he should please come and join the moving train.” Gaddama then extended a hand of friendship to Baderi and all aggrieved members of the party, calling on all to join hands and work with him for the collective interest of the PDP, even as the chairman said a high-powered reconciliatory committee have been constituted to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 general election.

