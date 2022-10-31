Metro & Crime

Borno: Police arrest wife who allegedly killed husband

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Borno: Police arrest wife who allegedly killed husband

…I killed him because I hate marriage – Suspect

 

The Borno State Police Command said it has arrested a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, 25, for allegedly killing her husband, Goni Abbah with poison.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, said that the suspect was arrested on October 19 by men of the Command at Anguwan Doki. Umar said that the victim, who was the Chief Imam of the area, had just returned from the mosque when the suspect, who was the second wife, allegedly mixed poison in his food.

 

He explained that as soon as Goni started eating, he became uncomfortable, feeling unwell and his condition quickly deteriorated. According to him, the victim was immediately rushed to the State Special- ist Hospital where he was given emergency medical attention, but unfortunately he later died when they returned home.

The commissioner of Police immediately deployed men of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to arrest the suspect after the incident was reported by the family of the victim at the GRA Police Station.

He noted that on the  arrival of the police, they witnessed large number of aggrieved youths in the neighbourhood who stormed the home of the victim with the intention to lynch the suspect, but the police were able to bring the situation under control.

 

He added that the suspect, in her statement, confessed to the alleged crime, noting that she bought the poison from Monday Market when she already made up her mind to kill him. He said that the case had been registered as culpable homicide before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before she would be charged to court.

The suspect, Fatima who was paraded at the command, told NAN that she killed her husband because she was tired of the marriage. She said: “I never wanted the marriage.

Goni was my second husband; I got separated with my first husband because I hate marriage. “Anytime I wake up with the fact that I am married, it pisses me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage, but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police recover 5 AK-47 rifles stolen by constable from MOPOL armoury

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Five stolen AK-47 rifles have been recovered from a police constable, Shedrack Aleke Igwe working in the armoury section of MOPOL Base 28, Umuahia, Abia State. Igwe was reported to have carted away the riffles with the help of others unnoticed. Igwe hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He committed the act […]
Metro & Crime

48-year-old man defies 3 daughters

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo,

A 48-year-old man was Thursday arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State for defying his three daughters. The man, who gave his name as Thomas from Ikolani in Igboetiti in Enugu State but lives in Enugu Ukwu Anambra State, said that he was drunk when he took his actions. […]
Metro & Crime

Mentally-challenged man electrocuted in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A man identified as Mayomi Origbemisuyi was on Wednesday electrocuted in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident happened while the man was trying to connect a wire on an electric pole in the community. According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred a few meters from the office of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica