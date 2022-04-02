News Top Stories

Borno police nab arms trafficker with 126 anti-aircraft ammunation, others

The Borno State Police Command has arrested 46 suspects for various offences including a 28 – year- old gunrunner, Clement Azuk, for illegal possession of 126 Anti – Aircraft, Ammunition’s, 222 of 7.62mm of life ammunition , 517 of 7.62mm by 51 life ammunition, 7.62mm by 39 life ammunition , two empty magazines of Ak47, four Rpg Prepare Lent , one hand grenade, and five perfume.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing held at the Police headquarters, Maiduguri on Friday, the Police Commissioner, CP Abdu Umar, said: ” On 30/03/2022 at about 0722hrs, a credible intelligence and surveillance team of the command who were on morning patrol arrested one Clement Asuk ‘M’ of Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State at Kano Motor Park.”.

He said other items recovered included: Application form of Nigeria Navy, three tooth paste, two small carton of fish, anti- aircraft ammunition belt, one wrist watch, five ring, three cowries, one infinix phone, one charger, the sum of ₦15, 250, one note of 10, 000 Korea currency, one trouser, one boxer, thread, one Selma (Mei Zaaki), three gold circles cordon, two keys, and one tooth brush.

 

