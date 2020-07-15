Borno: Police recover cache of arms, ammunition from Boko Haram

The police in Borno State yesterday said it had recovered arms and ammunition suspected to belong to members of the Boko Haram sect who ambushed motorists, including military vehicles, along the Maiduguri- Damaturu highway.

Our correspondent reports that on Monday, there was an attack along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram members, where they were said to have made away with two buses and their passengers as well as some soldiers after ambushing their vehicles and set it on fire.

The insurgents also attempted to infiltrate 33 Military Barracks, Maiduguri, and also carried out coordinated attacks on Ngala, Kofa, among other places in the outskirts of the metropolis.

Briefing journalists on the recovery, Borno State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ndatsu said: “Yesterday, at about 16.20 hours, our men at Auno found out that there was a cut-off of vehicular movement along Maiduguri- Damaturu road.

They quickly went out to find out what was happening, they found out there was an ambushed on a military vehicle. Our men moved to reinforce them. They saw a camouflage Hilux on fire.

“Some distance away from the camouflage vehicle, they recovered many arms and ammunition and one corpse suspected to be that of a Boko Haram member, the corpse was not that of a soldier, because the person was not wearing a uniform”, CP Ndatsu added.

The police commissioner said: “We recovered 8 AK 47, 2 Anti Aircraft gun, 1 MG, 2 magazines with 52 rounds of ammunition, 270 MG ammunition and 4 spare barrels from the scene of the ambush.”

Like this: Like Loading...