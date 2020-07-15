Metro & Crime

Borno: Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram

Police Counter-Terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

 

According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.

 

This came after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize an Army barracks in Maiduguri on Monday.

 

A Situation Report (SITREP) says that “at 2:30p.m. o July 13, 20120, an Army patrol team was attacked by Boko Haram on Auno Road.

 

(The terrorists) killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of the military’s gun trucks, AK47 rifles and unspecified number of ammunition.

 

“Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Nigeria Police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle, (the police) recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers.

 

“All exhibits handed over to the Commissioner of Police Command.”

 

Meanwhile, in another development, Nigerian troops thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to seize an Army barracks in Maiduguri.

