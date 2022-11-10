News

Borno Rally: Hold APC for attacks on PDP leaders –Atiku

Posted on

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of engineering attack on the party’s leaders who were in Maiduguri, Borno State for campaign rally. The former vice president in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe, said the hoodlums who attacked the convoy of conveying dignitaries to the venue of the rally, were holding g APC flag. The statement reads: “It is rather unfortunate that the APC in Borno State mobilised some of its members to attack the convoy carrying dignitaries who had earlier paid a courtesy visit at the Shehu of Borno palace to the venue of the rally.

“While it is well understood that such barbaric behaviour is typical of the APC, it must be noted that, this time around, it is specifically the last kick of a dying horse. “The APC, apparently overwhelmed by the large turn of supporters to greet our presidential candidate, resorted to anti-democratic actions to scare the crowd away from the rally.”

 

Our Reporters

