Borno recruits 40 newly graduated medical doctors

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has directed the Ministry of Health and the Hospital Management Board (HMB) to recruit all 40 newly graduated medical doctors into the civil service. Zulum gave the directive when the doctors paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Friday.

The governor said, “I hereby directed the state ministry of health and the Hospital Management Board to immediately recruit all the 40 medical doctors into the service of the state. “There is a dearth of medical doctors in the state, so I am happy to see these young medical doctors who just completed their one year NYSC service. We are going to employ them into the service of the state to strengthen our health services.”

He added that “There is no disparity now between the salary of doctors working in the payroll of the state and that of the federal government “. He said “I will create an enabling environment for you to thrive in your chosen career. We wouldn’t mind sending you abroad and others universities within country for your consultancy programme” The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Ghluze said the doctors graduated from universities in Sudan, Egypt, UAE, University of Maiduguri and others across the country and have completed their service year and are ready to serve the state.

 

