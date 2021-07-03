News

Borno refugees: Zulum meets President Bazoum in Diffa

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was in Niger Republic on the invitation of President Bazoum Muhammadu over the repatriation of Borno refugees. President Muhammadu Bazoum, yesterday hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to a closed door meeting in Diffa Town. The meeting focused on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Borno, who fled communities in different parts of Northern Borno, since 2014, over attacks by Boko Haram.

The meeting was held soon after governors Zulum and Lameen received President Bazoum at Tandja Momadou Airport in Diffa. Diffa is located within close proximity to some communities in Northern Borno while a number of communities in Northern Borno State share land borders with Niger republic. Government and citizens in both countries have been collaborating on security and management of refugees who mostly fled from Mobbar, Monguno and other local government areas in Northern Borno to Diffa. Speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting, Governor Zulum said: “The outcome is very fruitful, we have taken a number of decisions, which includes the reparation of Borno citizens back to our communities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian diplomat’s family sues Boeing over 737 Max crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  The family of a longtime Nigerian diplomat killed in the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max in Ethiopia has joined litigation against the company in U.S. federal court. Lawyers for heirs of Abiodun Bashua accused Boeing of negligence in development of the Max. The 67-year-old Bashua had held many foreign service jobs for […]
News

Runsewe urges accelerated COVID-19 testing, certification

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called for far reaching measures to be taken to strengthen the tourism sector, while advising on accelerated COVID – 19 testing and certification to ease the waiting period by travellers. Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region of […]
News

Osun directs reopening of schools January 18

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State government has directed teachers in private and public schools to resume January 11. A statement made available to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, also stated that pupils and students would resume January 18 for continuation of first term. The state had ordered closure of schools to curb […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica