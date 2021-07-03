Borno refugees: Zulum meets President Bazoum in Diffa

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was in Niger Republic on the invitation of President Bazoum Muhammadu over the repatriation of Borno refugees. President Muhammadu Bazoum, yesterday hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to a closed door meeting in Diffa Town. The meeting focused on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Borno, who fled communities in different parts of Northern Borno, since 2014, over attacks by Boko Haram.

The meeting was held soon after governors Zulum and Lameen received President Bazoum at Tandja Momadou Airport in Diffa. Diffa is located within close proximity to some communities in Northern Borno while a number of communities in Northern Borno State share land borders with Niger republic. Government and citizens in both countries have been collaborating on security and management of refugees who mostly fled from Mobbar, Monguno and other local government areas in Northern Borno to Diffa. Speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting, Governor Zulum said: “The outcome is very fruitful, we have taken a number of decisions, which includes the reparation of Borno citizens back to our communities.

