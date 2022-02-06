Borno sanitises land ownership, generates N1bn in 2021

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Engr. Adam Bababe has said that his agency has commenced sanitization land ownership in the state and generated over N1.042 billion from January 2021 to 31 December, 2021.

Speaking at a Press briefing, held at the BOGID office, Maiduguri yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the Service, Engr. Adam Bababe said,

“In the process of repositioning the BOGIS for effective revenue generation, when we came on board in 2019, we generated N68.87 million, in 2020 we generated N436 million and in 2021, we made N1.042 billion compared to 2017, N14.9 million, 2018, N19.6 before we came on board”.

He said that the agency is saddled with the mandate of managing and administering land on behalf of the government, as enshrined in the 1978 Land Use Act and amended by the state House of Assembly.

Any land that is within the 25 kilometers radius from the Shehu’s Palace is a statutory land vested in the powers of the Governor and 10 kilometers radius from the Palace of Emirs and District Heads in the Local Government Areas are vested in the representatives of the governor.

While speaking on demolition of residential houses and worship places, Engr Bababe said that the agency demolishes only structures that violate the law, saying “the worship place in question, was initially allocated for residential purpose but was later turned to Pure Water Factory and later to Worship Centre. So, another worship place in the Shehuri area was demolished because some parts of it were collapsing and people of the area complained to the agency “.

Also speaking on the demolished houses behind Bajassi Camp, the Executive Secretary stated that the lands were government reserved lands which were gazetted in 1954, and later de-gazetted and was allocated as new layout in 1980, adding that the local ward heads (Bulama) went and sold it to some individuals and as far as the law was concerned, you cannot sell what does not belong to you, hence the demolition of the said lands. He added that the land has been given back to the owners.

Engr. Bababe also commended the general public for paying their ground rents, despite the economic situation occasioned by the insurgency in the state and urged them to continue to pay their rents promptly.

He said that what the BOGIS was doing was to commence cleansing of the system of land administration, which is in the best interest of the public, as according to him, the exercise will eliminate all illegal land vendors and a situation where multiple people claimed ownership of land. He therefore urged the general public to be patient and cooperate with the government as it moves to sanitize the system of land ownership in the state.

