Borno secures conviction of 179 robbery suspects, others

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kakashehu Lawan, yesterday said his ministry had secured the conviction of 179 gender-based , sexual related cases, armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes in the state in the last one year.

Lawan, who made this known at a press briefing to mark the one year anniversary of Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri, said: “Out of the 179 cases, 47 are sexual and genderbased violence cases, while 147 cases are at the various stages and four were discharged because they lacked evidence.

“The ministry has also within the year under review employed 25 brand lawyers, as well drafted 14 bills and laws among which are Borno Bureau of Public Procurement system laws, Borno Geographic Information Law, Borno Security Trust Fund law among others.

“Ten of these have been passed and accented into law, while 4 others are at various stages before the state’s House of Assembly.” In the area of security, Lawan said: “The government has procured and distributed 350 operational vehicles to the military, police, NSCDC, CJTF, hunters and vigilante to boost the fight against insurgency. The state government also paid the logistic and allowances of the CJTF, hunters and vigilante through the newly established security Trust Fund.”

Our Reporters

