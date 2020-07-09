Borno sets up boundary committee to check famers, herders’ clashes

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagaba Zuum, has constituted a committee on boundary matters to check communal clashes between farmers and herders in the state. The committee was also to foster peaceful coexistence between the state and neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republics. Governor Zulum while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday said: “The committee could not have come at a better time than now, as the government in its quest to promote peace and security in our society, is very much aware of the need to avoid possible tension before it escalates into communal conflict in our communities”.

The 13-man committee headed by the Deputy Governor. Hon. Umar Kadafur, according to the governor had the following terms of reference; to handle boundary matters such as international boundaries with Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon, inter-state boundaries with Adamawa, Yobe and Gombe states and local government boundaries within the 27 local government areas of the state as well as handle bilateral cooperation with Cameroon. Chad and Niger Republics. “This is a proactive arrangement to avoid foreseen and unforeseen conflicts and promote peaceful coexistence among our communities and neighbouring countries.

