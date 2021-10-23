Borno to close all IDP camps in Maiduguri by December 31 – Zulum

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located in the state capital, Maiduguri, would be closed by December 31. This, according to him, was because of his perceived improvement in the security situation in the capital city. With the closure of the IDPs, all displaced persons are expected to return to their ancestral homes to continue with their lives.

Zulum, who briefed newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, said: “I came to brief the President on the efforts made by the Borno State government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes. “So far, the Borno State government has started well and arrangements have been concluded to ensure the closure of all internally displaced persons camps that are inside Maiduguri metropolis on or before December 31.”

