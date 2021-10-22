Metro & Crime

Borno to close all IDPs camps in Maiduguri by Dec. 31 – Zulum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has disclosed that all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps located in the state capital, Maiduguri, would be closed by December 31.

This, according to him, was because of his perceived improvement in the security situation in the capital city.

With the closure of the IDPs, all displaced persons are expected to return to their ancestral homes to continue with their lives.

Zulum, who briefed newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Friday, said “I came to brief the President on the efforts made by the Borno State Government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

“So far so good, Borno State Government have started well and arrangements have been concluded to ensure the closure of all internally displaced persons camps that are inside Maiduguri metropolis on or before December 31, 2021.”

The governor added that arrangements have also been concluded for the safe return of displaced persons, currently residing in neighbouring Niger and Cameroun, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

