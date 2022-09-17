Borno to construct N2bn vocational centre, as Zulum commissions monitoring department in Biu

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has laid the foundation for the construction of N2bn worth of multi-sectional Skills Acquisition Centre in Biu town. Zulum laid the foundation yesterday in Biu shortly after he commissioned a zonal department for Monitoring, Evaluation and Special Projects under the Governor’s Office, which will serve southern Borno.

There are similar zonal offices in Monguno for northern Borno and in Maiduguri for the central senatorial district. The three zonal offices will have staff that will be monitoring the delivery of critical public services, programmes and projects. The Skills Acquisition Centre will have the capacity to give practical training to 3,000 youths at a time in different areas. Recall that in June 2021, the Borno State Vocational Institute in Muna, Jere Local Government area, constructed by the state government, was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari. The state government is also constructing similar vocational centres in Monguno, Magumeri and Mafa, while a dormant resort is being converted into a vocational training centre in Dikwa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...