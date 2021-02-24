Borno: Troops have retaken Marte –Army

Nigerian Army said it had successfully recovered Marte, headquarters of Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, from terrorists.

This came barely 48 hours after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, handed down an order to troops prosecuting the counter- insurgency operation to “retake” the critical town from terrorists.

Attahiru had undertaken an operational visit to troops’ location in Dikwa, Borno State, where he assured them of the needed operational, logistical and other support, to not only recover Marte, but turn the tide against the enemies of state.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the recovery in a telephone interview with New Telegraph. He said: “Marte is retaken; I’m just trying to issue a statement now.”

Earlier reports indicated that troops killed scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, before dominating the general area. Troops were also said to have deactivated several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as well as mines, which the terrorists had planted along the corridor, to prevent troops’ advancement into the area.

A report by PRNigeria had quoted a military source as saying, “New Marte effectively in our hands since 3pm”. “Our will and determination are unshaken. We are ever determined not to let our service chiefs and the nation down,” the source added.

It was learnt that the air component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) could not execute air strikes in the general area, because the terrorists had used the population as veritable shield, after infiltrating the town.

Other adjoining territories which were affected, according to reports, included Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingo – all in Borno State.

Like this: Like Loading...