Metro & Crime

Borno: Troops kill B’Haram members, destroy gun trucks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the timely deployment of gunships frustrated attempts by Boko Haram members to infiltrate Ajiri town in Borno State on Saturday.

 

It said two of the seven gun trucks, which the terrorists deployed for the failed infiltration bid, were destroyed. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said scores of the “enemies of state” were killed in the encounter.

 

He said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has dealt yet another blow on insurgents operating in the North-East of the country, with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their gun trucks at Ajiri in Borno State.”

 

Enenche explained that this was achieved on the night of December 19, 2020 sequel to reports that the terrorists, in about seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach Ajiri, a settlement in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

 

He said: “Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the BHTs.

 

“The NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying two of the gun trucks and neutralising several terrorists.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Robbers invade church, rape teenage girl, shoot another

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Armed robbers yesterday invaded an Assemblies of God Church in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and raped a teenage girl. The robbers reportedly shot another girl on the lap while resisting rape. The church, located at Azuiyiokwu, is under construction. Youths belonging to the drama wing of the church were said to be having an all-night rehearsal […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Danger averted as fuel tanker, truck fall

Posted on Author Abiodun Bello

What could have resulted in major disaster was averted yesterday when a tanker carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol crashed in Lagos. The driver lost control of the tanker which fell and was spilling fuel at Mile 2 inward Berger.   This came a few days after about 30 people […]
Metro & Crime

US block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward. The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday. Police responding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: