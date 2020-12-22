Borno: Troops kill B’Haram members, destroy gun trucks

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the timely deployment of gunships frustrated attempts by Boko Haram members to infiltrate Ajiri town in Borno State on Saturday.

It said two of the seven gun trucks, which the terrorists deployed for the failed infiltration bid, were destroyed. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said scores of the “enemies of state” were killed in the encounter.

He said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has dealt yet another blow on insurgents operating in the North-East of the country, with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their gun trucks at Ajiri in Borno State.”

Enenche explained that this was achieved on the night of December 19, 2020 sequel to reports that the terrorists, in about seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach Ajiri, a settlement in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said: “Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the BHTs.

“The NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying two of the gun trucks and neutralising several terrorists.”

