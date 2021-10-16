News

Borno: WHO organises workshop on 7 killer diseases for journalists

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has organised a one-day workshop for journalists in Borno State on infection prevention and control against seven killer diseases. The seven killer diseases are Cholera, Measles, Malaria, Hepatitis, Lassa Fever, Yellow Fever, and COVID -19. In his welcome address, Emergency Manager for WHO, Dr. Richard Lako, said Borno State case is unique because it is already faced with humanitarian crisis such Chimera, Missals, Vaccine drive polio and now COVID- 19, hence the need to intensify awareness campaign. “Based on this, there is need for people to be well informed about these diseases, their symptoms and how to protect themselves, families, communities and the state at large,” he said.

Lako called on the general public to own their health, as heath is a personal responsibility, family, community and state responsibilities while urging the media to produce programmes and stories that will enlighten the general public on the need to prevent themselves in times of emergencies.

He said: “The objectives of the workshop is to interact and to share knowledge, with a view to making the general public understand the nature of symptoms and trends of these diseases and the role of risks communication in the risks management, prevention and control.”

