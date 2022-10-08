Borno: Zulum approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved 65 years retirement age for teachers in the state as part of packages for the teachers by the state government during the celebration of this year’s World Teachers Day. Zulum disclosed that his office has already written Borno State House of Assembly seeking legislation to back the extension of teachers’ service years from 35 to 40 years and retirement from 60 to 65 years.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Engineer Lawan Abba Wakilbe, at the event with the theme; Transformation of education begins with the teachers, also announced the reconstitution of a previously existing appeal committee, with a fresh mandate to look into claims by some teachers who were disengaged during some of the verification exercises carried out by the committees over issues of ghost teachers, fake appointments, and lack of required qualification among others. He said the appeal committee was to reexamine merits of claims by affected teachers to determine those eligible for recall into the teaching services.

Zulum also promised to look into areas of gaps in the state’s education laws as they affect the welfare of teachers and the domestication of some federal laws which benefit teachers in the state. In appreciation of the governor’s kind gestures, the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) announced a special NUT award for the governor. The NUT’s chairman, Comrade Jibrin Mohammed, said the award was in recognition of Zulum’s uplifting of teachers’ welfare across the state. He said the award would formally be conferred on the governor during the NUT’s delegate conference scheduled to hold in Maiduguri on November 28.

