Borno: Zulum launches training for 800 new teacher

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday flagged off the training of 800 teachers newly recruited by his administration.

The training, taking place at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, was organized by Borno State Teaching Service Board, TSB, in collaboration with Ilmu Ka’ande Education Consult LTD. Zulum directed that series of trainings would have be done henceforth.

“From now on, train the trainers exercises can also be organised from time to time, to prepare teachers on morden ways of teaching. In view of this, I hereby direct the Ministry of Education and the TSB to liaise with provosts and management of colleges of education to fashion out teacher’s training exercises” Zulum said.

The governor, after charging the teachers to take the training seriously, directed verification of teachers across public secondary schools before March 30th, with a view to identifying specific gaps.

The governor commended officials Borno State universal basic education, whom he tasked with verification of primary school teachers. He noted that findings helped in identifying ghost teachers and saved funds for government with the fund channeled into better use in the education sector.

On the welfare of the teachers, Zulum directed the removal of all illegal occupants at the staff quarters, and premises of primary or secondary schools before the end of March.

