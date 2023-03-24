Boro community comes alive in Bayelsa

The unsung Ijaw

Hero It was a worthwhile effort. At last, it paid off even though not in his lifetime but at least his lineage will ever remember him for a well-fought battle for resource control. His name is Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro. He canvassed for the Niger Delta republic through the twelve days revolution at a young age and died in the course he believed in at an unripe age of thirty-three. He was from Boro Town, Kaiama in Kolokuma Opokuma local government of Bayelsa State. Despite his enormous contribution to the Niger Delta region and his eventful death, there was nothing to show that he was a hero of resource control, not even a good building or any tangible project. But respite came the way of the town recently when the prosperity government during her third year anniversary commissioned the new orientation camp in the town at least to keep the name and memories alive. Although a federal government project had been taken to that town before now, the presidential amnesty training centre but it was vandalized and everything carted away and the town became a ghost town once again. This orientation camp one strongly believes will not be like that because this will bring more development to the town and even the locals will get jobs and business will boom. The Bayelsa State National Youth Service Orientation camp has been running on a temporary premise for years but the prosperity government felt that it was not proper and of course in order to immortalize the champion of resource control, Governor Douye Diri in his three years anniversary commissioned the new orientation camp recently at the town amidst pomp and pageantry.

Diri recounts experience

Commissioning the orientation camp, the governor of the state Douye Diri explained how he had been struggling to make sure that the camp was sited in the town. Governor Diri said that the orientation camp was cited in its present location when he was commissioner for youth and sports during the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha’s administration. He expressed satisfaction that his vision and desire for the state NYSC permanent orientation camp became a reality at the time he was governor of the state. Recounting how it all started, he said “I’m tied to this camp for very obvious reasons, while I was a commissioner under the Alamieyeseigha/ Goodluck Jonathan government, specifically when Alamieyeseigha handed over to him, the issue of a permanent orientation camp was discussed in our executive council meeting. “With me from Kolokuma Opokuma was Austin Fabor, the then commissioner for lands and housing. In that meeting, we were to take a decision on where to site an NYSC permanent orientation because a government secondary school, Kaiama was used as a temporary camp and the school calendar was always distorted.

Divergent opinions

“The two options were Okordia and Zarama. Of course, commissioners from that axis ably defended the former teachers’ training college to be the permanent orientation camp. But I raised the motion that Boro town should be made the permanent orientation camp. “After that argument, the governor decided that he was going to visit both camps before the council would take a decision. He directed me to go ahead to Kaiama and show him the Boro Community, where this site would be located. I recalled that Boro was a bushy area at that time. “I promptly communicated with the chairman of the local government at that time and told him to clear the road to the Boro Community as I was going in advance of the governor, who would inspect the location. “Sadly, I got to Kaiama and there was no road to Boro. And the governor was already on the ground, so I did not have any option but to lead him inside the forest. “As we kept going, the governor got angry and said, ‘honourable commissioner, have you brought me to your local government to be killed?’ I said no and he said I should expect to be sacked when we got back to Yenagoa. He turned and went back to Yenagoa. “I called general Diriyai and related the situation, telling him that I was about to be sacked. I explained that I was only protecting the fact that the camp was temporarily in my local government and I didn’t see any reason for it to be relocated. I said I would be glad to be sacked for that reason. “In that cabinet, my friend and brother, who was the attorney- general and commissioner for justice, Seriake Dickson, witnessed all the arguments. He told me not to worry, that things would change. And the moment he took over as governor, one of the projects he had in mind was the construction of the permanent orientation camp in Kaiama.

Witnesses account

“I was glad that my vision had been fulfilled. After the construction of that site and a road to Boro, he gave way to the construction of the amnesty training centre. Unfortunately, we later heard that some unscrupulous youths went and looted the centre. “The NYSC orientation camp built by Dickson was not spared. Everything was looted, including tiles. My vision had always been that this permanent camp must be put to use, so we started the renovation of the buildings. The NYSC also said that because of insecurity, if there was no fence, the camp would not be put to use. So we quickly mobilized and fenced the camp round and ensured that solar slights were installed. “Today, we have moved the orientation camp permanently to where it is expected to be. Its economic benefits to our people and those coming to Bayelsa State cannot be overemphasized.” “I also directed that new hostels be built for male and female corps members as well as that a memo be forwarded for payment of transport allowance to each corps member at the end of their orientation.”

FG commends Diri

Also, the director-general of the NYSC, brigadier-general Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed who also represented Sunday Dare, the minister of youths and sports, commended the Bayelsa state government for the effort. He said the facility will not only enhance the smooth conduct of the orientation programme but will also serve as a morale booster to corps members and officials of the agency. Read him “Let me on behalf of the national youth service corps congratulate you on the accomplishment made so far in the delivery of democratic dividends. “The state government under you has continued to make tremendous support to the NYSC. This has enhanced the smooth conduct of our operations including regular payment of monthly stipends to our corps members and transport fares to them upon completion of the national service. “The completion of the orientation camp is a clear testimony of your passion for the Nigerian youth, who are being trained and mentored for leadership roles on the platform of this noble scheme. Indeed, this facility will not only enhance the smooth conduct of orientation programmes but will also serve as a morale booster to corps members and officials of the camp. “We shall continue to reciprocate through the deployment of corps members to contribute to the progress and development of the state and their host communities. “In view of the continued rise in the population of graduates posted for national service, we have made a continued appeal to state governments to take proactive steps to upgrade all our orientation camps to accommodate at least 5,000 corps members,” he said.

Govt’s policies

Giving a low down on the components of the orientation camp, the Bayelsa state commissioner for works and infrastructure, Moses Teibowei said “The NYSC permanent orientation camp was located temporarily at the government college, Kaiama. This became an inconvenience when the youth corps activities began to clash with the school curriculum coupled with the rapid increase in the population of graduates being mobilized for the national youth service. “The state government under the restoration administration of his excellency distinguished senator Henry Seriake Dickson initiated the construction of the permanent orientation camp for the NYSC. “But sadly, the structures put in place were vandalized before the NYSC could take possession of the camp. The canalization occurred as a result of the spillover of the massive removal of properties of the amnesty office here in Borotown by a mob of youths. “However, in line with the prosperity government of His Excellency distinguished senator Douye Diri’s desire to deliver vital products within his tenure commenced with the rehabilitation and completion of the vandalized structures.

Project execution

“In addition to the rehabilitation and completion of the existing vandalized structures, the following new structures were commenced and completed by the prosperity government. “Construction of a generator house, volleyball peach, a kitchen, 30 units external toilets, installation of solar lightening system, construction of networks of roads measuring approximately 1132 meters long by 6 meters wide bounded by reinforced retaining walls of 450 millimetres by 150-millimetres cross section on both sides. “Construction of walkways of 688 meters long by 3 meters wide bounded by reinforced retaining walls of 450 millimetres by 150 millimetres cross section on both sides. “These networks of roads and walkways have made it easy for interconnectivity of the various blocks of hostels and the driveways. The orientation camp is well-fenced and secured for corps members. “Besides, it is worthy of note that His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri has graciously approved the immediate construction of new hostels which are number story hostel block for females and one number hostel block for males. “This is to accommodate and increase the capacity of corps members that are deployed to the orientation camp in Bayelsa State. I want to go ahead to inform you that construction works by the grace of God will commence next week, he concluded.

