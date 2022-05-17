Metro & Crime

Boro Day 2022: Shun all forms of criminality, Bayelsa govt advises youth

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has urged Ijaw youths to shun every form of activity that are against  what late Isaac Adaka Boro fought band died for.

Speaking on Monday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during  a celebration to mark the 54th birthday of Boro, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhradjakpo, who represented Governor Douye Diri, asked the youth to run away from all forms of criminality which was not part of the Ijaw struggle.

Ewhrudjakpo asked if the Ijaw nation had formed a defensive wall  round themselves.

He asked the youths: “Was Boro involved in kidnapping, oil theft and other forms of criminality going in the land today?” Adding that: “Our youths must direct their energies towards positive ventures.”

He disclosed  that oil companies have relocated outside the region because of the activities of the  youths.

“So if you are talking about Boro and you are doing the opposite, to what extent is Boro in you. Clearly you are walking naked and thinking that you  are wearing the clothes of Boro! Until we take the consciousness to assume that Boro was there not to destroy what was existing, we go no where. We are talking about  environmental protection when we ourselves are carrying out the worst form of environmental degradation,” the deputy governor said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Patrick Erasmus in his opening remarks said Boro fought against injustice, marginalization and oppression.

 

