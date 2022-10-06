News

Borrow for infrastructure development, not frivolities, experts tell FG

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Experts in the construction industry have called on government at all levels to channel all funds borrowed both internally and externally to infrastructure development and not frivolities that could deepen the country’s financial woes. Members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) in Abuja yesterday said while critical infrastructure needed in Nigeria can’t be financed effectively through budgetary provisions, policy makers should explore borrowing, but with caution. Chairman of NIQS, FCT chapter, Bede Ejiekwu, who addressed members of the profession during its on-going two-day workshop, said it was difficult for the government to only depend on annual budgetary allocation to provide solid infrastructure for citizens. Ejiekwu added that stakeholders need to build synergy and explore al ternative sources towards robust financing of critical infrastructure, especially those that have direct bearings on the common people.

 

Our Reporters

