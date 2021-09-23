News

Borrowing: PGF DG slams Obasanjo, PDP, defends Buhari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has slammed former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over their criticisms against the borrowing of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The PGF DG, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Buhari had a better prudence in financial management compared to their administrations. According to him, the better way to compare the implications of the present borrowing with the former ones is to look at the projects executed in the previous administration viz-a-viz present administration.

In a statement titled: ‘Nigeria’s debt and struggle for new Nigeria’ released to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Lukman said the elementary logic is that higher budget deficits contribute to pushing governments to borrow. He said: “Everything considered, all the indices of Nigeria’s fiscal management between 1999 and 2020, indicates more prudence under the six years of President Buhari than during the eight years of former President Obasanjo, notwithstanding the claims of cancelling Nigerian debts.

