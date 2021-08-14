Borrowing should be for production not servicing debts, running govt –Muda Yusuf

Dr. Muda Yusuf, economist, was the Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for a period of 13 years before he finally left after serving in the organisation for 24 years. In this chat with BAMIDELE FAMOOFO, he submitted that the reality about the nation’s economy, despite being out of recession, is that it is not doing well. He cited cases of rising unemployment, dwindling purchasing power, rising cost of living, declining profits to mention a few as problems confronting the economy. He said the solution is in government creating conducive environment for business to thrive and create jobs. Excerpts…

What do you say about the 2022 budget assumptions?

Generally, I think the assumptions are realistic, they are not too ambitious. The only element of the assumption which I think is not realistic is in the exchange rate target. When you say that your FX assumption is N410/1$ and we all know what the exchange rate is now, I think that for me is something they need to take another look at because invariably, whatever comes in terms of foreign exchange earnings will be monetized at this rate. So, If the market price is N500/1$ and government is exchanging at N 410/$, they are shortchanging government. Besides the issue of forex is inflation. Again, that depends on what happens over time. Inflation is year on year so considering the base effect, the gap between what happened last year may not be much compared to what is going to happen this year because the figure is already high. One thing we must also explain to the people is that it does not mean that prices of commodities will drop because inflation figure has dropped. You will hear people say things like “why will they say inflation has dropped while the price of commodities are still going up?´ Inflation is the rate of increase in price. If price increased by 10 percent last month or last year, and increased by 5 percent this year, price has increased still but the rate of increase has dropped. It is the rate of increase that has dropped, for instance, from 10 percent to 5 percent and not prices of items necessarily dropping. In absolute terms the price has continued to increase but the rate of increase is what has dropped. That is why we say inflation has dropped and not price.

Does the nation’s rising debt portfolio bother you in any way?

Concerning debt, when you look at the debt profile of some of the so called advanced economies you will find out that they are highly indebted based on the rate of borrowing compared to their GDPs. Ours is far lower when you consider debt to GDP ratio. Nigeria has its figure still below 50 percent while some of these advanced economies have gone beyond 100 percent. So, borrowing is considered normal and it is a key aspect of economic activities. What is not normal is when you use the bulk of your revenue to service your debt. What is not also normal is when you use what you have borrowed to run the government (recurrent expenditure). Borrowing is to boost the capacity of the economy to grow, to be more productive. That is not what is happening here. Because, invariably, borrowing should improve your capacity to service your debt but that is not happening here. When you borrow as we borrow in this environment and there is still nothing to show for it because you have spent that money to fund your recurrent expenditure, it is not good. Then most of the borrowings they do in the advance economies are not the type that has huge foreign components like our own. It is easier to manage domestic debt than to manage foreign debts because foreign debt eats into your foreign reserves. It affects the exchange rate. It leads to a whole lot of macroeconomic challenges in the economy. More importantly, when we borrow, the purpose for which we are borrowing, the cost at which we are borrowing, the tax of the borrowing and the fact that the money must be used to enhance the capacity of the economy to grow must be put into consideration. This is the only way to make the best of debt.

How will the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill drive investment in the oil and gas sector?

I have not seen the document that was finally approved and signed into law. You would remember that we had so many versions of the PIB before the National Assembly finally got the approved copy. But some of the concerns expressed by the oil producing companies centre around fiscal tax. There are issues that affect production activities and investment in the sector. The truth is that if the burden of taxation is too much for investors in the oil and gas industry, investment will not be as profitable as what is obtainable in other climes. It should also be noted that investment is moving away from fossil fuel (petroleum products) to renewable energy. We must realise that most of these oil producing companies operating in Nigeria have parent companies that have bigger investment plans in renewable compare to fossils which they do in Nigeria. We must therefore bear in mind that whatever provision comes from the PIB bill must be such that will make investment more conducive for investors if we want more of them to come into the country because fossil fuel is gradually getting out of fashion as there is aggressive decarbonisation campaign around the world. So, if we still want them to stay in the country, the incentive must be good and tax must be very generous for them. I have not seen the details to see whether the rate of taxes for offshore and onshore included in the former documents have been reconsidered. I think the whole discussion bothers on profitability in the oil and gas industry as global competition is becoming tenser. So we have to remain competitive so that we can attract more investments into the sector.

Based on data, the economy is out of recession but what’s the reality?

That will depend on who is doing the analysis, but if you ask an economist like me, we look at the data. Recession is when you have two consecutive contractions in GDP. That is negative growth in GDP. If this happens in two consecutive quarters we say we are in a recession. We have a positive growth after a negative growth like what we had in December last year, we say that we are out of recession. That is the economist interpretation of a recession. But if you talk to a man who is hungry that is out there that we are out of recession he will not believe you.

Things are worse now than they were during the recession last year. Life is hard, there are no jobs. Profits are diminishing. Businesses are sacking their employees and all of that. That is the understanding of the man on the street when it comes to the matter of recession. The economy is not doing well. For those of us in business situation has not improved much. Maybe for some sectors there have been marginal improvement but for most things there is no improvement.

For people who find it difficult to source foreign exchange to run their factories, those who have recorded significant increase in cost of production, for those who are facing very strong customer resistance due to falling purchasing power of customers leading to sharp drop in demands or even no sales as it were in some cases, low capacity utilisation, you cannot go and tell that kind of person that the economy is out of recession. So, my way of responding to this question is that it depends on where you stand and who is speaking.

I often tell people that economy is about human beings and not just about the data. If the data does not reflect what the human beings are feeling, then we have to focus more on what is happening to the people in terms of employment or jobs, welfare, profitability, ability of businesses to create jobs.

That is more important than talking about the economy creating positive growth based on what the figures are saying. The GDP recorded 0.11 percent growth in December 2020 and 0.51s percent in first quarter of 2021, and so what? The price of bread, rice, garri and so on has been increasing. Create jobs, that is what we are saying.

What are your proposals toward achieving a realistic exchange rate?

Well there are so many schools of thought about this matter but the predominant school for many economists is that we should allow the market forces to determine the exchange rate. We are having so much problems and disruptions because the market is not allowed to determine the rate. If the market is allowed to function, this economy has the capacity to attract more foreign exchange outside of oil. Because it is a big economy, a lot of activities are taking place; people can still find a lot more opportunities which some of us here could not even see.

But if there is too much of regulations around forex, the private capital that we need will not come in. If it does not come in and we continue to ration the little that we get from oil and the other few sources, we will continue to have this crisis on our hands. And because foreign exchange is about international capital that is external money coming into your system, if you don’t gain the confidence of the international investors to come in then you will continue to struggle with the little that you have.

The more you ration it the more crises you will create. It is about creating the environment for more inflows to come- Diaspora inflow, Foreign Direct Investment, foreign portfolio investments and all of that. If you see what is happening at our ports now you would feel sorry for our economy and country. You say you don’t have forex yet exporting goods through our ports to other countries to earn the scarce foreign exchange has become a nightmare as a result of the cumbersome processes put in place at the ports for export of goods.

It is a policy problem that we have in this country that is driving back forex from the country as we see at our ports and other sectors of the economy. Exporters should be given the free hands to shop around for the best bargain for their forex when they earn them just like what is happening to Diaspora remittance which is earning them additional income due to the policy of the CBN. The exporters, when they earn their forex should be able to shop for the best buyers and sell to them rather than constrain them to the official window. Another thing we must do is to manage our money supply. The monetary aspect is also very important because it can affect exchange rate, stability and even inflation is not well managed.

