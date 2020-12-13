Sports

Borussia Dortmund sack manager, Favre

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Lucien Favre as manager in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart.
The defeat, which was a third in five league games for Dortmund, left them fifth in the Bundesliga and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, reports the BBC.
However, 63-year-old Swiss Favre had led the club into the last 16 of this season’s Champions League after they finished top of their group.
He had been in charge at Dortmund since leaving French club Nice in July 2018.
Dortmund said that assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season.
“That was a catastrophe,” said Favre following the defeat by Stuttgart.
“It was not good. We were just not there. That should not happen.”
Favre guided Dortmund to second in the German top flight last season.

