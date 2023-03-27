BOSAN flays NBA boss over alleged statement against AGF

The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) to retract a statement he allegedly made accusing BOSAN of breaching its rules by failing to accord the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), due recognition as chairman of the body. Maikyau allegedly made the statement in his valedictory address during a valedictory session in honour of Justice Ibrahim Buba in Abuja on February 9. But BOSAN in a statement by Secretary Olumide Sofowora (SAN) expressed dismay over the development, and described the criticism as unfair and unfounded. According to the body, Maikyau has unrestricted access to its meetings where he could have laid down his complaints or conveyed them through a letter addressed directly but rather chose a public gathering.

BOSAN said: “In your address, you accused the body of blatantly breaching its own rules, regarding the Chairmanship of BOSAN, by failing to accord to the Attorney General of the Federation due recognition as chairman of the body. “We are quite dismayed by the stinging criticism of the body, as these remarks are not only unfair but quite unfounded. “It is all the more disheartening that such criticisms were levelled at a public gathering when such complaints could very easily have been made at any of the meetings of the Body or even conveyed through a letter addressed directly to the body. “Ordinarily, as a Senior Advocate, you are very much at liberty to address such complaints or observations for the consideration of the Body.

“The privileged position you occupy as President of the NBA, however, affords you even greater access to and attention from the Body. “The Attorney General, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) has never complained to the Body about his having been undermined in his role as the chairman of the body.”

