BOSAN intervenes, inaugurates committee to review NBA election

Foluso Ogunmodede Days after the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) declared that it would not nullify its 2020 election which produced a non-Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Olumide Akpata as president following a petition by Deacon Dele Adesina (SAN), which described the election as flawed, the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) has stepped in.

 

Akpata emerged NBA President in the association’s July 29 e-election where he polled 9,891 votes to defeat Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN) and Adesina.

 

But Adesina petitioned BoT, describing processes which led to the election and the election as fraught with “instances of lawlessness and gross violation of the NBA constitution.”

 

Although Akpata had been sworn in as NBA President following BoT’s verdict dated 19th August, 2020 and signed by its chairman, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), expressing regrets that it would not cancel the election, BOSAN which stepped in unanimously agreed that there was the need to review allegations of irregularity trailing Akpata’s emergence.

 

BOSAN, however, inaugurated a five-man committee to work with the NBA with a view to reviewing 2018 and 2020 elections which had become subject of controversy among members of the wig and gown profession.

 

 

Besides, BOSAN directed its committee on the review of the proposed Legal Profession Regulatory Bill to liase with the leadership of the NBA and the Body of Benchers to harmonize views and suggestions in order to present a unified draft to the National Assembly through the NBA.

 

In a communiqué signed by Chief Folake Solanke (SAN) and the Secretary, Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), BOSAN dismissed insinuations that it had set up a parallel commit  tee against the NBA’s. BOSAN stated that it would distribute to the Bench and the Bar a practice journal aimed at increasing quality of advocacy at the Bar, promote research and continue legal education.

 

It, however, named J.K Gadzama (SAN), Osaro Eghobamien (SAN), Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), Prof. Offomze Amucheazi (SAN) and Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa (SAN) as members of the five-man committee.

