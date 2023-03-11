Bosso and Flying Eagles’ U-20 AFCON campaign

According to the Federation of International Football Federations, age-grade football is designed for developmental purposes to identify future talents and guide affiliated federations on how best to handle the transition of talented players from one cadre to the other. For every match or tournament within and outside the country, the Nigeria Football Federation is expected to have some scouts evaluating these players to possibly pencil down some of them for the next cadre of national team. It is however sad that in Nigeria and also Africa, administrators think more about winning than the gains of the age-grade football tournaments.

Winning is good especially for bragging rights but the most important thing for age-grade football is the development of the players after the event. Over the years, Nigeria has been fantastic in continental and global age-grade tournaments in men’s and women’s football but this has not translated into results in the senior national teams.

One can recall that a good number of the 1993 set of the national U-17 team under coach Fanny Amun later featured for the U-20 team and three years after they were in the U-23 team that won gold medal for Nigeria at the Olympic Games in Atlanta. Some of the players are Emmanuel Babayaro, Karibe Ojigwe, Celestine Babayaro, Wilson Oruma, Nwankwo Kanu and Mobi Oparaku. Apart from winning the Olympic gold medal, Nigeria has also won silver (Beijing 2008) and bronze (Rio 2016). The U-17 team has won the FIFA World Cup five times while the U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, has won silver medal twice at the FIFA World Cup for that cadre and hold the best continental record of seven wins at the AFCON U-20 event.

The U-20 team under Ladan Bosso have been in Egypt in the past two weeks campaigning in the AFCON tournament and on Friday they won bronze medal in the continental football showcase following the 4-0 win over Tunisia in the Third Place Match. In the group stage, Nigeria lost 1-0 to Senegal in the first match but bounced back to beat Egypt 1-0 and Mozambique 2-0 to earn a ticket into the knockout stage. The Flying Eagles defeated Congo 1-0 in the quarter-final to book a ticket to the World Cup slated for Indonesia later in the year. It was indeed an achievement of the first target given to the team. Secretary General of the NFF, Muhammed Sanusi, and the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, commended the lads for booking a ticket to the World Cup and urging the players to go for the trophy.

However, the team crumbled in the semi-final game, losing 1-0 to The Gambia. From the first match, the Flying Eagles did not show promise. There was no semblance of coaching in the team. It was tough for the players to string five passes together and they were lucky in the last eight stage to have scored courtesy of an own goal against a better coordinated Congolese side. That Bosso led the team to Egypt was an issue for many keen followers of the game who could recall that this same man was in the saddle over a decade ago and failed to deliver good results.

The reasons for his choice could only be explained by the NFF. This is not good in a country that has many qualified coaches and experienced former internationals who could do better. One hopes the NFF monitored this tournament with a view to identifying and picking the best players from this team for the Olympics team and the Super Eagles. Besides, the entire team is not looking like one that could compete at the World Cup. There must be creativity in the middle of the team with players who could create chances with accurate passes while the attack which lacks a potent striker must be strengthened as well.

After emerging champions at the WAFU B event, which is a sub-regional meet, the Flying Eagles struggled at the African stage of the U-20 event which also means the World Cup might be too tough for the team except drastic changes are effected in the team. There will be a tough challenge from all parts of the continents at the World Cup and it will take real focus and hard work to turn the current Flying Eagles into a bunch good enough for the big task.

