Bosso gives Flying Eagles yuletide period off after NPFL tests

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles turned back NPFL side, Lobi Stars 2-0 on Saturday morning at FIFA Goal Project AstroTurf in Abuja to round off the first phase of the team’s preparations for the forthcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations on a high note.

Haliru Sarki broke the deadlock in a closely-fought game with a well-taken free kick in the 76th minute, and 10 minutes later, prolific Olusegun Otusanya sealed the victory for the Ladan Bosso-tutored side after an assist from Dominion Ohaka. The win was the second for the U20 boys in three games against NPFL sides as Bosso’s squad maintained their rich vein of form.

Earlier on Friday, the Egypt-bound team forced Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw with Olamilekan Adams scoring the equaliser four minutes to the end of the game.

On Thursday, the Ladan Bosso-led team knocked Wikki Tourists 2-0 with goals from Olamilekan Adams and Olusegun Otusanya stamping the win for the seven-time African champions.

The win against Lobi Stars was the eighth game the Flying Eagles had played (with seven wins and a draw) since the team opened camp on November 28.

The Flying Eagles will now embark on a two-week recess and are expected to resume camp in the first week of January for the final phase of preparations ahead of the Final Tournament of the Africa U20 in Egypt. The TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 will be played between February 19 and March 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Draw Ceremony for the U20 AFCON is billed to take place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, December 23.

The qualified countries are hosts Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Mozambique, Zambia, Central African Republic and Congo.

 

