Bosso hails F’Eagles’ fighting spirit

Head Coach of the National U-20 team, Ladan Bosso, on Wednesday showered praises on the country’s representatives after the Flying Eagles earned a ticket to feature at the 2023 U-20 Nations Cup. Bosso said the resilience of the boys paid off in the highly explosive encounter decided in Niger. He said: “It was tough and the stake was high for both sides.

There was no margin for any error and thankfully, my boys rose to the occasion. “During the extra time, we kept attacking to prevent penalties and somehow the winning goal came.” The Flying Eagles, on Tuesday night overpowered Cote d’Ivoire in the explosive semifinal match to reach the final of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey Niger. The ticket to Saturday’s final also came with a ticket to next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Midfielder Daniel Daga put Nigeria in front after only five minutes when he cleverly escaped the attention of the Ivorian defenders to nod in from a well-weighted pull out. The seven-time African champions then launched onslaught after onslaught on the Ivorian goal but failed to add to the tally, before the Ivorians equalized just before half time from an intelligently-taken free kick at the edge of Nigeria’s eighteen-yard box. Both teams could not find another goal to gain upper hand before the end of regulation time, and the game went into extra time. Forward Ibrahim Yahaya got the winner for Nigeria in the 111th minute of play when he tucked in from the penalty spot to make it 2-1. Nigeria will square up against neighbours Benin Republic in Saturday’s final.

