Sports

Bosso hails F’Eagles’ fighting spirit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Nigeria qualifies for 2023 U-20 AFCON finals

Head Coach of the National U-20 team, Ladan Bosso, on Wednesday showered praises on the country’s representatives after the Flying Eagles earned a ticket to feature at the 2023 U-20 Nations Cup. Bosso said the resilience of the boys paid off in the highly explosive encounter decided in Niger. He said: “It was tough and the stake was high for both sides.

There was no margin for any error and thankfully, my boys rose to the occasion. “During the extra time, we kept attacking to prevent penalties and somehow the winning goal came.” The Flying Eagles, on Tuesday night overpowered Cote d’Ivoire in the explosive semifinal match to reach the final of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey Niger. The ticket to Saturday’s final also came with a ticket to next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Midfielder Daniel Daga put Nigeria in front after only five minutes when he cleverly escaped the attention of the Ivorian defenders to nod in from a well-weighted pull out. The seven-time African champions then launched onslaught after onslaught on the Ivorian goal but failed to add to the tally, before the Ivorians equalized just before half time from an intelligently-taken free kick at the edge of Nigeria’s eighteen-yard box. Both teams could not find another goal to gain upper hand before the end of regulation time, and the game went into extra time. Forward Ibrahim Yahaya got the winner for Nigeria in the 111th minute of play when he tucked in from the penalty spot to make it 2-1. Nigeria will square up against neighbours Benin Republic in Saturday’s final.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Brighton edge towards safety with Everton draw, Baggies sink Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brighton edged a point closer to Premier League safety with a goalless draw against Everton at Amex Stadium. The Seagulls climbed a place to 15th after the low-key encounter – seven points clear of 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more, reports the BBC. Brighton pushed for a winner late on but Neal […]
Sports

Audu Adamu Ejo, Super Sand Eagles coach, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Audu Adamu Ejo, head coach of Nigeria’s beach soccer national team better known as the Super Sand Eagles, has passed on. Isiaka Olawale, former captain of the Sand Eagles told TheCable that Adamu had been ill for a while before he died from diabetes on Saturday in an undisclosed hospital in Ayingba, Kogi state. […]
Sports

U-20 WAFU C’ships: Bosso blames wasteful F’Eagles for defeat to Ghana

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria U-20 Head Coach, Ladan Bosso said his wards were wasteful in the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their second group game at the ongoing U-20 WAFU B tournament in Benin Republic. The Flying Eagles are facing elimination from the competition after picking just a point from a possible six and Wednesday’s defeat means their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica