Bosso invites 40 players for WAFU B U20 Championship

Ladan Bosso, Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 Boys (Flying Eagles) has called up a total of 40 players for next month’s WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic.

The list has four goalkeepers, 12 midfielders, 17 midfielders and seven forwards.

Invited players have been advised to arrive at the Blue Spring Hotel, opposite Ministry of Justice (Maitama), Abuja on Monday, April 18 with their international passports, according to Team Secretary Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim.

Seven-time African champions, the Flying Eagles will play in Group B of the WAFU B Championship alongside Ghana and Burkina Faso, with the tournament scheduled for May 7 – 20 in Niamey. Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin Republic will contend in Group A.

Only the two finalists will qualify from the WAFU B zone to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Orya Joseph (Lobi Stars); Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Jimoh Saheed (Adoration FC); Chijioke Anianboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Njoke Augustine (Abia Warriors); Gabriel Adewara (Ikorodu United); Babaji Abubakar (Niger Tornadoes); Okoli Augustine (Giant Brillars); Hassan Shuaibu (Smart City); Uzochukwu Ezeobi (Zamfara United); Opeyemi Omoloye (Amure City); Frederick Benjamin (ABS FC); Monsuru Oyinmade (A&A Academy); Adegbite Emmanuel (Enyimba FC); Bolu Shotimade (Akwa United); Adamu Saidu (Water FC)

Midfielders: Anas Hassan (Vandrezzer FC); Okeowo Oluwaseyi (3SC); Shehu Sada (Nasarawa United); Promise Harrison (SuperStars Academy); Lawal Samson (Katsina United); Clinshak Longba (Plateau United); Aminu Muhammad (Gombe United); Abdulmajeed Ibrahim (Global FC); Onuche Ogbelu (FOSLA Academy); Jejeko Ola (Coment FC); Hussaini Garba (Maikunkele FC); Divine Nwachukwu (Adoration FC); Sulaiman Kirki (Kebbi United); Munir Idris (Niger Tornadoes); Aminu Yahaya (Nnewi United); Tolulope Simon Ojo (Remo Stars); Muhammad Sambo Shehu (Katsina United)

Forwards: Emmanuel Ogbole (FC Basira); Ifeanyi Ogba (Lobi Stars); Sopurochukwu Kelechi (HP Academy); Henry Ndubuisi (Cydos FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Gombe United); Aliyu Abdullahi (Nasarawa United); Ahmed Abdullah (HP Academy)

