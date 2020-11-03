News

Bosso invites Abacha, four foreign pros for WAFU qualifiers

Segun Bailey Nigeria’s U-20 Coach, Ladan Bosso, has invited former Golden Eaglets captain, Sani Abacha, as well as other four foreign based professionals to fortify the Flying Eagles in time for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers in Togo later this month.

 

Abacha, a defender only recently signed his first pro contract with top Hungarian side Honved Budapest. Nigeria Professional Football League stars dominate the current team, who have been training in Abuja ahead of the qualifiers in Togo.

 

A total number of 48 players are currently undergoing screening under the leadership of coach Ladan Bosso with the finalist to be prunned down to 30. Nigeria U-20 male national team (Flying Eagles) just last Saturday defeated KCG Academy 5-0 in a friendly match which took place at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch. The friendly match is in preparation for Nigeria’s WAFU U-20 Championship which will take place in November.

