Bosso invites Abel Ogwuche for U-20 AFCON

National U-20 coach, Ladan Bosso, has extended an invitation to Trelleborgs of Sweden center-back, Abel Ogwuche, as he continues his preparation for the tourney scheduled to take place in Egypt from February 19 to March 11, 2023.

Ogwuche, a product of leading Tripple 44 Academy, is one of five foreign pros invited to be part of the Flying Eagles squad expected to fly the country’s flag when the 17th edition of the championship gets underway in Egypt.

Nigeria qualified as champions in May last year winning the WAFU B Tournament having defeated the Republic of Benin by 3-1 to clinch the WAFU Zone B.

Ogwuche a few weeks ago ink a four years contract with Trelleborgs from Tripple 44 Academy in Ibadan. He had previously played on loan from March 2022, featuring eight times for the Superettan side.

Other foreign pros invited alongside Abel Ogwuche are; Lekan Oyedele – CD Feirense (Portugal), Victor Eletu – AC Milan, Ahmed Abdullahi – Gent and Adams Olubi of Zalgris (Lithuania).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...