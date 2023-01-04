Sports

Bosso invites Abel Ogwuche for U-20 AFCON

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

National U-20 coach, Ladan Bosso, has extended an invitation to Trelleborgs of Sweden center-back, Abel Ogwuche, as he continues his preparation for the tourney scheduled to take place in Egypt from February 19 to March 11, 2023.

Ogwuche, a product of leading Tripple 44 Academy, is one of five foreign pros invited to be part of the Flying Eagles squad expected to fly the country’s flag when the 17th edition of the championship gets underway in Egypt.

 

Nigeria qualified as champions in May last year winning the WAFU B Tournament having defeated the Republic of Benin by 3-1 to clinch the WAFU Zone B.

Ogwuche a few weeks ago ink a four years contract with Trelleborgs from Tripple 44 Academy in Ibadan. He had previously played on loan from March 2022, featuring eight times for the Superettan side.

Other foreign pros invited alongside Abel Ogwuche are; Lekan Oyedele – CD Feirense (Portugal), Victor Eletu – AC Milan, Ahmed Abdullahi – Gent and Adams Olubi of Zalgris (Lithuania).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Olympic rings return to Tokyo Bay

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up preparations for next year’s postponed Summer Games. The return of the monument, which stands 15.3m tall and 32.6m wide and was originally installed in January, should send a signal that the Games […]
Sports

EPL: Reece James shoots like a horse – Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thomas Tuchel said in the build-up to Chelsea’s trip to Newcastle United that winning the Premier League title was like running a marathon but after a 3-0 win, and with their rivals dropping points, his side stole a march in the race on Saturday. Even with a long list of players unavailable, including all […]
Sports

Ex-footballer Emmanuel Okafor, two others, arrested with cocaine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An ex-footballer, Emmanuel Okafor and two others, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with 1.40kg of crack cocaine concealed in his bags. The 33-year-old was arrested on Monday on his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, on board an Ethiopian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica