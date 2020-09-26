Bosso returns as F’Eagles coach, Amoo gets Eaglets job

Former Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has returned as the handler of the national U-20 team, 13 years after he took the side to the World Cup. The Nigeria Football Federation, in a press statement released by its Media Director, Demola Olajire, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent also named erstwhile U-23 assistant coach, Fatai Amoo, as the handler of national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets. Bosso was in charge of the Flying Eagles team that crashed out in the quarterfinal of the FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted by Canada after losing 4-1 to Chile. According to the statement, the former Gombe United coach will be assisted by former international defender Oladuni Oyekale as first assistant while Jolomi Atune Alli will serve as the second assistant. Samaila Marwa Keshi and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu are (assistant coach/scout and goalkeeper coach respectively. Joining Amoo on Golden Eaglets’ bench are Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (first assistant), Nnamdi Onuigbo (second assistant), Hassan Abdallah (assistant coach/scout) and Danlami Kwasau (goalkeeper coach).

Similarly, Christopher Danjuma has retained his position as the U-20 Girls’ Falconents coach, the same fate Bankole Olowookere enjoyed as he reemerged the Head Coach of the U-17 girls, Flamingos. Danjuma will work with Moses Aduku (first assistant), Bilkisu Tijani (second assistant), Charity Nwere Nnedinma (assistant coach/scout) and Audu Yahaya (goalkeeper coach).

The U-17 girls’ crew is now comprised of Olowookere, Queen Okpa (first assistant coach), Adanna Nwaneri (second assistant), Moroof Nojimu (assistant coach/scout) and Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (goalkeeper coach). Menwhile, the U-15 boys’ crew will be led by Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman to be assisted by Bassey Patrick (first assistant), Olubunmi Haruna (second assistant), Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (assistant coach/scout) and Baruwa Olatunji (goalkeeper coach). Abdullahi Tyabo Umar heads the crew for the U13, with Salisu Ibrahim (first assistant), Bamai Bukar (second assistant coach), Mohammed Kwairanga (third assistant), Ifeanyi Uba (assistant coach/scout) and Abubakar Abdullahi (goalkeeper coach) also on the crew.

