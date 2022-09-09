BoT Chair: Jibrin’s resignation insult to southerners –Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, as an insult to the people of Southerners. Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of the Ahoada campus of Rivers State University, yesterday, said there was an agreement for the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to resign and not the BoT chairman. He said the BoT chairman plays an advisory role. He added that it was the Chairman of the party, Presidential candidate and President if he wins that will both sit down and take a decision. Wike pointed out that the Chairman is from the North, and the candidate is from the North, wondering who will represent the South in decision- making. He said: “Some people say Wike wants to destroy the party because he lost the election primaries.”
Related Articles
Afghanistan: Islamic State attack on prison leaves at least 29 people dead
At least 29 people have been killed after Islamic State (IS) fighters attacked a prison in Afghanistan. A car bomb was detonated at the entrance to the complex in the eastern city of Jalalabad, before IS gunmen opened fire on security guards, reports Sky News. An unknown number of the 1,500 prisoners at the jail […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eid el Kabir: El-Rufai urges hope to face difficult times
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and called on the people to keep hope alive in tackling the difficult situation in the country. In his Sallah message signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s Special Adviser Media and Communication, the governor congratulated pilgrims from the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Alleged treason: Court reschedules Kanu’s trial for June 28
The Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for June 28. The court on May 18, slated Thursday to continue further proceedings on the treasonable felony charges preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government. However, counsel for IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)