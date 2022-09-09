News

BoT Chair: Jibrin’s resignation insult to southerners –Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, as an insult to the people of Southerners. Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of the Ahoada campus of Rivers State University, yesterday, said there was an agreement for the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to resign and not the BoT chairman. He said the BoT chairman plays an advisory role. He added that it was the Chairman of the party, Presidential candidate and President if he wins that will both sit down and take a decision. Wike pointed out that the Chairman is from the North, and the candidate is from the North, wondering who will represent the South in decision- making. He said: “Some people say Wike wants to destroy the party because he lost the election primaries.”

 

Our Reporters

