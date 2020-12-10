BoT chair: TETFund, FIRS synergy transforming public tertiary institutions

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has said that the synergy between the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) and TETFund was vital to the transformation witnessed in public tertiary institutions nationwide.

This was as the BoT chairman clarified the fund’s position on support for private universities, stating that TETFund was committed to improving the standard of public institutions in the country.

Speaking yesterday duringTETfund/ FIRS 2020Joint Interactive Forum in Lagos, Imam said for the 226 public institutions being supported by the fund for the year 2020, each university gets an average of N800 million support and each polytechnic about N750 million. Commendingtheefficiencyof FIRSinthecollectionof the two per cent Education Tax (EDT) for the fund, Imam said the revenue generating agency had already raked in N251 billion as at end of October out of the projected sum of N277 billion, adding that FIRS had been given a target of N500billionrevenuefor the 2021 TETFund budget.

“We are not competing with private institutions, we are competing against them. Our mandate is to get our public universities to surpass the level of the private institutions. So, theanswerto that is capital NO. We cannot fund theprivateinstitutions,” he said. On the issue of hostel accommodation for students in universities, the BoT chair said the fund would soon embark on the construction of 2,000 bedspace hostel accommodation across institutions in the country.

Imam, a former presidential liaison officer, said TETFund was redefining the workings of public institutions, stating further that the leadership of the fund was committed to prove that public institutions can be run with probity, integrity, professionalism and accountability.

