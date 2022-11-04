Health

Botox helps men conquer erectile dysfunction, research finds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Botox could soon be providing some very stiff competition for Viagra.

New research has found injections of the anti-wrinkle drug into the penis provide “a clear benefit” for men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

The saucy study was published in the journal Urology after a team of researchers analyzed seven separate trials conducted between January 1990 and July 2021.

The research was led by Dr. Rawad Abou Zahr, a urologist, who declared that the trials showed Botox helped strengthen the erections of many participants for a period of three months.

“As for the duration of benefit from the BoNT-A [Botox] injections, the above studies described a clear benefit within the first three months of treatment,” he stated. “This benefit seems to regress reaching the six months period. This sheds the light on the importance of maintenance regimens in such patients.”

It’s theorized that Botox — a muscle relaxant usually injected into the face — helped improve erections by relaxing the smooth muscle in the walls of blood vessels in the penis.

Combined, the seven trials involved 362 men, with the participants having either Botox or a placebo injected at the base of their penis.

Effectiveness was measured using the “erection hardness scale,” which rates the stiffness and strength of the penis on a scale of zero to four.

Zero is the lowest rating (classified as “penis does not enlarge”) while four is the highest rating (“penis is completely hard and fully rigid”).

One trial showed that about half of participants improved their ranking on the scale, while a second trial showed 40% of impotent participants were successfully able to have sex at least three months after the treatment.

However, before impotent men rush to book in for a “Botox boner,” the researchers say more trials need to be done — because size matters.

They cited the small sample size of 362 men as one of the study’s limitations.

Since it received FDA approval in 1998, Viagra has been popularly prescribed to treat erectile dysfunction. Recent research on that drug has found it provides unexpected health benefits, slashing Alzheimer’s risk by two-thirds.

*Courtesy: New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Expert seeks support to address fear, anxiety in autistic children

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

With the numerous health challenges that were witnessed in the lives of children living with neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism during the coronavirus lockdown, an expert has advocated for support that could pave the way for substantial progress in the daily living of affected kids. Making the call in a statement recently, the Qualified Autism […]
Health

TETFund sponsored COVID-19 vaccine ready for trial November

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The COVID-19 vaccine project sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) would be ready for its first clinical trial in November this year. The project is a mega research grant intervention tagged ‘Accelerated Development of COVID-19 Vaccines Using Innovative Technological Approach,’ was a collaborative effort involving cluster researchers from five different institutions to consolidate […]
Health

NUAHP raises alarm over decline in health professionals in hospitals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has raised the alarm over steady decline in number of other health professionals in various hospitals across the nation due to retirement, resignation and death. To this end, NUAHP has urged the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) to do a comprehensive staff audit and put machineries in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica