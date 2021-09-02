News

Botswana envoy condoles with MultiChoice over Mabutho’s death

Posted on

Ambassador of Botswana to Nigeria, Mr. Pule Mphothwe, has described the death of Mr. Martin Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, as a huge loss to Botswana and the African continent. Mabutho, aged 47, died on 23 August in South Africa, during a brief illness. In a personally-signed letter of condolence, Mphothwe said Mabutho was a man with an abundance of passion, professionalism, wisdom and love for friends as well as for family. He added: “We are still at a loss for words, but we find solace in having had the privilege of knowing this gentle giant, who was truly a larger-than-life figure. “It is no exaggeration that Martin truly made a difference in the lives of whoever crossed his path across the length and breadth of the African continent and indeed, the rest of the world.”

