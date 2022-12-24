Travel & Tourism

Botswana woos investors at CMD Food Tour

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Bostwana has expressed its commitment to work with investors willing to invest in the country’s diverse and large natural resources. This was disclosed by the country’s Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Gomotsang C. Kealeboga-Nkanga, during the 2022 CMD Food Tour of Africa, the Caribbean and Asia recently held in Abuja. In her remarks, the envoy said tourism remains one of the key sectors that contribute immensely to Botswana’s economic development but that the country was also pursuing development and investment in other key sectors of the economy. She said; “Tourism is the second largest contributor to Botswana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In this regard, Botswana has dedicated 38 per cent of its total land area to national parks, reserves, and wildlife management areas. “We are committed to expanding our tourism with a deliberate intention to promote investment in this sector. Therefore we are aggressively expanding our Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) opportunities, lodges, agro-tourism, and medical tourism among others.

‘‘Our objective is to ensure that Botswana remains a premier tourist destination of choice and an investment venue and continues to attract international tourism events.’’ For the country that hosted the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum in October 2022 as one of the means of attracting tourists and investors to its clime, the envoy noted that; ‘‘We remain focused on wildlife protection, environment conservation, and the preservation of cultural heritage and cultural activities. Our revised tourism policy aspires for a diversified tourism sector from wildlife into culture, religion, heritage, sports, art, and folklore to name but a few.

This diversification agenda is operationalised through the Community-based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) programme, whereby communities are core actors and beneficiaries of the value chains created.” Kealeboga-Nkanga used the opportunity to invite tourists to the country, saying the country offers an opportunity to experience the world’s largest inland Delta-the Okavango, which is the world’s second largest game reserve; Central Kalahari Game Reserve, Chobe National Park and other attractions.” Guests and participants were welcomed to the Botswana stand by the mission’s Charge d’Affaires, Mr. Roy Paya. He displayed some of his country’s products and investment opportunities in Botswana.

 

Our Reporters

