Bouncer stabs teenage boy to death at wedding reception

A wedding ceremony went awry at the popular Wetland Hotel in the Mofor Area of Orhowhorun town in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State as one of the hired bouncers that was to provide security at the event, Francis Utieedor, stabbed a teenage boy, Ogbenemaro Erianato to death.

 

The occasion immediately assumed a dangerous dimension as the couple, their parents and family members started running helter-skelter, in their wedding attires

 

The victim was said to be a neighbour to the groom at their Kolokolo residence of Enerhen in Uvwie Council Area of the state.

 

The reception party was not only halted, sympathizers who made frantic efforts to save the boy later fled the scene for fear of the unknown.

 

The victim was said to be assisting the newly wedded couple to gather the money that was being sprayed on them when the bouncers swooped on him and one of them attacked him with a dagger.

 

He was said to have been mistaken for a kleptomaniac by the security guards.

 

The couple burst into  tears even as well-wishers gasp, pant and gnash their teeth as they left the scene one after the other.

 

The bouncer, who was saved from mob attack, said he thought the victim was trying to steal from the money that was being sprayed on the celebrants.

 

The victim was at the party with his mother, who had allegedly lost another of her son two months ago.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said in Asaba yesterday that the suspect has been arrested.

 

He said, “We are aware, we have done the needful, the suspect is in custody.”

