News

Boundaries between Nigeria, neighbours artificial, says Buhari’s CoS, Gambari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has described the boundaries between Nigeria and her neighbours as artificial.

Gambari, who described Buhari’s foreign policy as “concentric”, said this Monday at a reception he organised in honour of the two principal officers of the President recently honoured by the President of Niger, Mohammed Bazoum.

Those Presidential aides upon whom the Nigerien highest honours were recently conferred were the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Lawal Kazaure and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household and Domestic Affairs, Sarkin Ada.

According to Gambari, those countries sharing borders with Nigeria, including Cameroon, Benin Republic, Chad and Niger Republic, share the same interests and cultural affinities which bind them together.

He said: “All these boundaries are very much artificial. The Europeans in Congress of Berlin just took a piece of paper and were drawing lines across places where they have never been; they never intended to be, separated people who should be united and uniting people, perhaps, who should be separated. But the leaders of Africa decided that it’s wise to keep those boundaries artificial as they may be, because to change them other than peacefully, will be creating even more problems than they can solve. But in any case, whether by those lines, whether artificial or not, Niger/Nigeria share common boundaries, common interests, common concerns with their families across the borders.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

