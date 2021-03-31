Bourse: Deepening retail investors’ participation

Boosting retail participation in the capital market will improve the volume of transactions. CHRIS UGWU writes

One of the key challenges facing the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the moment is that of volume of business. Trade in the market has been largely done by institutions (mainly foreign) while domestic retail investors have not sufficiently returned to the market since the financial crisis of 2008/2009. There are a few stockbrokers working with these foreign institutions that collectively control the major volumes traded in the market. Foreign investors are also very sensitive and any information that reflects uncertainty in politics and government policies trigger a fast withdrawal from the market, which results in high levels of volatility. Thus, the market still suffers from confidence issues within the domestic sector. This is the major reason the market needs increased level of domestic participation to improve the volume of trade and to contain the high volatility currently being experienced in the market.

State of retail investors

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), last year, said that there were about three million retail investors in the Nigerian capital market, representing only three per cent of the total adult populace in the country. The Divisional Head, Trading Business, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, disclosed this at the maiden retail investor workshop tagged ‘Investment Masterclass; Making your Money Work’ organised by the NSE. According to Chiemeka, “Nigeria has a population of over 190 million people and is the second largest economy in Africa. However, the current Financial Inclusion indices of 48 per cent leave much to be desired. Financial inclusion is a priority of stakeholders in the capital market, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange makes it a primary concern to contribute towards the achievement of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy of reducing the proportion of adult Nigerians that are financially excluded to 20 per cent in the year 2020.” Chiemeka noted that the exchange recognised the need to improve investor participation, and is leveraging recent capital market initiatives such as the Tiered KYC requirements for capital market investments, as well as promoting the introduction of globally competitive investment products with low entry thresholds, to achieve financial inclusion goals. “These initiatives have begun to yield positive results as the market has in recent times witnessed an upturn in retail investor participation. Market data from 2019 shows that retail investors outperformed institutional investors by eight per cent in January, and again by two per cent in March 2019. “The Retail Coverage Department of the NSE will be rolling out measures directed at encouraging retail investor involvement in the capital markets. Over the next few years, various investment workshops will be held across the country, starting with this one here in Lagos. Investors can look forward to regular engagements targeted at promoting financial literacy, building investor confidence, as well as the introduction of innovative and technology driven solutions to stimulate investor participation,” he said.

Recent initiatives

In line with its objective to enhance retail investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market, the NSE recently partnered ARM Securities Limited to equip retail investors with the necessary skill and knowledge required to boost market participation. The event themed, ‘Value Investing vs. Growth Investing’ was hosted in collaboration with ARM Securities Limited. Speaking at the event, Chiemeka stated: “Despite the year 2020 presenting a number of local and global economic challenge, the Nigerian stock market witnessed what was arguably one of its best years in recent history. “The market recorded a number of significant milestones and achievements during the course of the year, one of which was the NSE All Share Index emerging the best performing index in the world out of 93 global indices tracked by Bloomberg, posting a one-year return of +50.03 per cent. It is therefore no wonder that the stock market has continued to attract numerous investors. “At the exchange, we will continue to make it a priority to not only provide all investors with an accessible, transparent market where they can achieve their investment objectives, but also to equip investors with the necessary skill and knowledge required to enable them achieve those objectives.” In addressing the theme around Value Investing vs. Growth Investing, Mr. Mustapha Alao, Investment Research Analyst, ARM, and Mr. Seyi Adeosun, Equities Portfolio Manager, ARM, provided participants with insights on the opportunities both strategies provide. The importance of determining an investor’s investment objective, risk appetite and knowledge of the stock market were emphasised as critical factors in making investment decisions. Participants were allowed to further engage with the speakers through a dedicated interactive session moderated by the Head, X-Academy, NSE, Ms. Ugochi Obi. Finally, the Managing Director, ARM, Mr. Gbenga Magbagbeola, provided information on how participants can take advantage of capital market opportunities. In response to the participants’ and the investment public’s growing demand for a better understanding and appreciation of investment products, the exchange continues to provide touchpoints to communicate including webinars such as this. The market looks forward to more opportunities to engage. The exchange had also last year commenced the inaugural edition of X-Kathon, its hackathon and idea innovation contest designed to improve the Nigerian capital market. This edition themed, “Millennial Participation in The Capital Market,” is aimed at enhancing retail investors’ participation in the capital market. According to a statement from the exchange, X-kathon is open to talented individuals, teams and ventures in the tech ecosystem, which have the “magic wand” to explode the growth potentials of the Nigerian capital market. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. John Nsikak, Head, Enterprise Innovation Hub at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, said: “Technology remains an essential enabler for growth in the Nigerian capital market. While the banking sector has witnessed an increased level of innovation and disruption, leading to the creation of more value for customers, the capital market is yet to experience the same wave of change. “At the NSE, we intend to change this narrative by leveraging XKathon as one of the platforms to crowdsource ideas and solutions that will catalyze innovation and startups’ participation in our market. With X-kathon, NSE is inspiring stakeholders in the Fintech industry to solve “participation challenges” in a fun and pragmatic way through the development of simple, yet meaningful solutions. We hope that founders and creative groups will leverage this medium to build a closer relationship with the NSE and the capital market.”

Investor education key to deepening participation

Since education helps improving financial literacy of investors, the most effective investor protection starts with a well informed and educated investor. Speaking on the importance of investor education, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, had said: “Investor participation is central to the growth and sustainable development of any economy. The exchange is, therefore, committed to facilitating conversations that will expound on the retail investment opportunities available in the capital market and the channels through which they can be accessed. “We recognise the need to drive participation in our market, especially among millennials and will, therefore, continue to take advantage of the vast opportunities to equip existing and potential investors with the necessary skills to effectively manage and grow the financial resources at their disposal. “The exchange has showed its clear determination to ensure that investors have a better understanding and appreciation of investment products offered in the Nigerian capital market in its efforts to become Africa’s preferred exchange hub. “The exchange is working assiduously to ensure that investors understand the characteristics of various securities and how they are issued or traded to maximize their benefits.” Market analysts also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NSE to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about the stock market. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders. He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their share-buying decisions. “While considerable efforts have been made by NSE and SEC to educate shareholders and address some of their complaints, I believe the public apprehension of the capital market will substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...