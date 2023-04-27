Bourse Remains In Green As Investors Gain N267.42bn

Trading at the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday continued its positive movement as Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) advanced by 0.95 per cent to close at 52,097.62 points.

Gains in AIRTELAFRI (+4.34%), MTNN (+0.44%) and ZENITHBANK (+2.27%) kept the market in the green. As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 1.65 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N267.42 billion to close at N28.37 trillion.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-toDate returns printed -3.9 per cent and +1.7 per cent, respectively. The total volume traded increased by 209.9 per cent to 6.48 billion units, valued at NGN19.47 billion, and exchanged in 5,109 deals.

TRANSCORP sustained its position as the most traded stock by volume and value at 6.13 billion units and NGN15.57 billion, respectively. Analyzing by sectors, the Insurance (+0.9%) and Industrial Goods (+0.2%) indices advanced, the Banking (-0.1%) index declined while the Oil & Gas index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (5.7x), as 40 tickers gained relative to seven losers. LIVESTOCK (+10.0%) and ACADEMY (+10.0%) recorded the most signifi – cant gains of the day, while FIDELITYBK (-6.6%) and FIDSON (-5.6%) topped the losers’ list.