Bovi shares a first-look at ‘My Village People’

Star comedian, Bovi Ugboma has shared his first-look at his collaboration with FilmOne, a comedy feature film titled ‘My Village People’. ‘My Village People’ is a dark comedy that tells relatable African folklore. It follows the tale of a prince, who finds himself in a bizarre love triangle with the marine world and a coven of witches as a result of his reckless lifestyle.

The movie is executive produced by Moses Babatope of FilmOne Entertainment, Idris Olorunnimbe of The Temple Company and Bovi Ugboma who also stars in the lead role. Other Nollywood stars who feature in the movie include Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Theresa Edem, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Rachel Oniga, Charles Inojie, Venita Akpofure, Zubby Michael, Amaechi Muonagor, Mimi Onalaja, Akah Nnani, Oge Amuta, Oyiborebel and Oyibo Rebel. ‘My Village People’ is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, written by Bovi Ugboma and produced by Matilda Sola, Winnie Okpapi and Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels. Bovi last featured in the Tosin Igho directed Nneka The Pretty Serpent remake where he starred as an investigative reporter. Prior to the 2020 film, the top stand-up comedian featured in his 2016 hit comedy feature film ‘It’s Her Day’ alongside Ini Dima-Okojie.

